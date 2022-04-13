Auckland Museum assembles Peter the T Rex: A dinosaur 'jigsaw puzzle'

The installation of Peter the T rex - a dinosaur skeleton containing morethan 200 pieces, many actual fossil bones - is under way at the Auckland War Memorial Museum ahead of the display opening on April 15.

Who doesn't love a dinosaur?

Auckland Museum certainly does, and for two days more than 30 workers have been unpacking, framing and assembling of one of the most complete Tyrannosaurus rex fossils in the world.

“Peter the T rex” will make his world debut over Easter in Tāmaki Makaurau – going on display at the museum from April 15.

Auckland Museum is the only place to be offered the exhibition by a mystery lender – with Peter named after a member of the lender’s family.

Simon Gamble, Auckland Museum’s 3D designer, said it was a mission trying to work out where to even put the 7-tonne creature.

“The atrium is a large space but Peter – being 10 metres long, 4 metres tall – is quite a beast to fit in,” he told Stuff.

“So the first part was making sure he could actually fit; the owner of the T rex had to sit down with us and we had to figure out where we would put him. We have found a place for him: he is facing the door, so people will really come face to face with him.”

Gamble is playing an important part in making sure the dinosaur is assembled correctly.

“There are over 200 pieces to Peter, not including the armature. Luckily they are all mounted but they all have a secret code on them – so we have to go through and double-check the code with the positioning,” he said.

“Some pieces do look the same, so it always makes it a tricky one. But we had sea monsters here about half a month ago, so the team is well versed at putting bits of bone together.”

Peter's fossil was discovered in Wyoming in the United States in 2018 and is one of only 20 T rex skeletons in the world which can be seen on display.

In total, there are only 40 T rex fossils in the world, many of which are incomplete. Peter, however, is one of the most complete, at 47 per cent fossilised bone.

Archaeologists have never found a 100 per cent intact T rex skeleton. Peter has 60 out of 300 bones, with his entire hind limbs and pelvic girdle found.

“It has been a real team effort to get this across the globe and on display at the museum," said Matt Rayner, the museum’s curator of land vertebrates.

“This is what it is all about for us: big exciting objects, important stories that we can bring to our public. The T rex lived a long time ago but there are important stories with T rex regarding climate change and extinction.

“Kids love dinosaurs so what better way to get kids into science, than with a big T rex?”

Peter will be on display from April 15 to September 4 and admission is free to Auckland residents.