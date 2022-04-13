Far North firearms and drugs seizure, four arrested
Firearms, drugs and cash have been seized following a search warrant in Kaikohe that saw four men arrested, police said in a statement on Wednesday.
The search warrants targeted the sale and supply of methamphetamine and cannabis across four Kaikohe properties, linked to the Tribesman motorcycle gang.
Two firearms, five shotgun shells, $10,000 cash and a large quantity of both methamphetamine and cannabis were seized, police said.
The arrests come days after firearms and drugs were seized in a search warrant at a Whangārei property.
The four men – aged between 25 and 30 – are now before the Kaikohe District Court, each facing a raft of charges.
They have all been remanded in custody.
The charges include offers to supply methamphetamine, supply and possession of cannabis, unlawful possession of a pistol, firearms and ammunition.
One of the men, a 27-year-old, was also charged with disorderly behaviour, possession of an offensive weapon and assaulting a person with a blunt instrument.
The man’s charges were in relation to an earlier incident on March 11, which police had been investigating.
Police said they will continue to work to prevent firearms-related violence by gangs and organised crime groups as part of the nationwide Operation Tauwhiro.