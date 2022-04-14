'Shameful' Supreme Court decision on China relies on 'fantasy' - human rights advocates

The Supreme Court has signalled it is comfortable for a New Zealand resident to be extradited to China. (File photo).

Human rights advocates and China experts are outraged that the Supreme Court has cleared the way for a New Zealand resident to be extradited to China, describing Aotearoa’s top court as “oblivious to reality” and indulging in “fantasy”.

The Supreme Court yesterday signalled that it accepted China’s word that a New Zealand resident, Kyung Yup Kim, would not face an unfair trial or torture if he was sent to China to face a charge that he murdered a young woman in Shanghai.

The top court said in a written decision that it was comfortable with China's assurances that Kim would be treated and tried properly, referring the case to Justice Minister Kris Faafoi to decide whether to allow or stop the extradition.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Justice Minister Kris Faafoi.

Faafoi’s office said the minister was considering the court’s judgment and would not comment in the meantime.

READ MORE:

* Chinese extradition case: lawyer for accused man has plan B if extradition upheld

* Alleged killer fighting extradition to China has brain tumour and is suicidal

* NZ must change law to compensate those wrongly detained, UN says



Kim’s lawyer, Tony Ellis, called the judgment “appalling” and vowed to challenge it – perhaps to the United Nations Human Rights Committee. “No developed country for quite some time has agreed to extradite somebody to China because of its poor human rights record,” Ellis said.

China experts and human right advocates were likewise flabbergasted. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch had urged the courts not to allow Kim to be sent to China, saying there was no hope of him facing a fair and objective justice system there.

Maarten Holl/Stuff Human rights lawyer Tony Ellis is representing Kyung Yup Kim.

“The New Zealand Supreme Court judgement that allows the extradition of Mr Kim by the Chinese authorities reads like a work of fantasy,” said Michael Shoebridge, a director at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, a think-tank that keeps a close eye on China.

The court had failed to recognise that China’s legal system is controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, Shoebridge said. “It places enormous weight on various wording provided by Chinese authorities, without understanding what any of it might mean in practice.”

The decision created a false equivalence between New Zealand's system of government, with its separation of powers, and the system in place inside China, he said.

Sophie Richardson, China director at Human Rights Watch, said New Zealand’s Supreme Court was “oblivious to reality”.

Kim, who turns 47 this year, was born in South Korea but came to New Zealand in 1989, aged 14, and is a permanent resident. He has other family here, including two daughters.

China alleges that he killed a young woman, Peiyun Chen, during a December 2009 visit to Shanghai, and in May 2011 asked for him to be extradited. The request included an assurance that, if convicted, he would not receive the death penalty.

Kim denies the allegation.

The case creates political difficulties for New Zealand. China is New Zealand’s largest trading partner, with two-way trade exceeding $32 billion a year.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a speech last year that significant differences existed between the two countries on issues such as political systems, freedoms and liberties.

But in the context of Kim’s case, Mahuta wrote in a letter to Faafoi that she believed China’s assurances could be relied on for how Kim would be treated.

The letter struck a markedly different tone from the wording used by New Zealand’s allies to describe China.

The country has become increasingly more repressive under leader Xi Jinping, with a US State Department report published this week outlining a litany of human rights abuses, including “harsh and life-threatening prison and detention conditions” and “the lack of an independent judiciary and Communist Party control over the judicial and legal system”.

Li Xueren/AP Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“It is shameful that the New Zealand Supreme Court has not done their homework,” said Michael Caster of Safeguard Defenders, a human rights organisation focused on China.

“In ruling that diplomatic assurances from China can be trusted, the New Zealand Supreme Court has decided to disregard reality,” Caster said. “China has made a history of violating consular agreements and diplomatic assurances. Growing jurisprudence agrees that there should be no extradition to China based on such broken promises.”

Courts across Europe have recently ruled against extraditions to China, he said: Sweden in 2019, the Czech Republic in 2020, and Poland in 2021 all denied extraditions to China because diplomatic assurances could not be trusted. Australia’s Parliament decided in 2017 not to proceed with signing an extradition treaty with China.

Although Kim is wanted for "intentional homicide", China hoped his case would be a test case that would set a precedent internationally for "economic criminals" it wanted to extradite. The Crown has told the courts that China had powerful incentives to stick to the assurances because it wanted international law enforcement co-operation to return other alleged criminals.

But experts say China’s motivations are the polar opposite.

“This case is about far more than just Kyung Yup Kim, said Caster. “It stands to set a dangerous precedent that non-Chinese nationals could face extradition to China. While today it is a murder suspect... what is to stop the CCP from calling for the extradition of foreign academics or civil society who have already been charged by Beijing or Hong Kong with spurious political crimes.”