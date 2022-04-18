Marlborough man tells of 200 years of military service for King and Country

Chris Pigou, right, and his sons Ryan and Matty will be taking part in Blenheim’s Anzac Day parade, proudly wearing their ancestors war medals.

A Marlborough man and his two sons will be marching at this year's Anzac Day parade while proudly wearing the war medals gallantly earned by previous generations of the family.

Chris Pigou and his sons Ryan and Matty will be marching alongside veterans and serving personnel in Blenheim in memory of their distinguished descendents who fought for “king and country” over two centuries.

Pigou, himself a veteran of New Zealand’s 2nd Battalion, said many of his family’s previous generations had fought for “freedom and democracy”, with his forefathers’ military records going back as far as the Napoleonic Wars in the early 19th Century.

Pigou said it was important for New Zealanders to come together at this year’s Anzac Day commemorations given the current situation in Ukraine.

“When I march with my two sons wearing our family’s medals, it’s a real privilege and honour. We pay our respects and remembrance to our forefathers who fought and died for king and country, who fought for freedom and democracy and the way of life New Zealanders hold dear and close to their hearts.

“Sadly, when you look at the situation in Ukraine, it reminds you there are an awful lot of people in the world who don’t enjoy the freedoms we do,” Pigou said.

Pigou said his great-great-grandfather father William George Pigou served as a 2nd Lieutenant of the 83rd Foot Regiment in the British Army before being invalided out in 1816 – a year after the Napoleonic Wars ended following the defeat of the French at the Battle of Waterloo.

William George Pigou’s son Arthur Comyn Pigou went onto serve in the Crimean War and saw action in Sevastopol, now part of modern-day Ukraine, where he won a medal for bravery in 1855.

The Crimean War was where the nurse Florence Nightingale first came to prominence.

More than half a century later, Pigou’s great-uncle Arthur saw action at Gallipoli. Lieutenant Arthur Comyn Pigou survived the atrocities of war, and later returned to Gallipoli as part of an Anzac contingent on garrison duty following the Ottoman Empire’s defeat.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF/Marlborough Express Chris Pigou with the photos, portraits and medals of his forefathers who are recorded as serving action from Waterloo to World War Two

Having survived the war, Arthur contracted Spanish Flu and died while in Gallipoli and was buried on the Turkish peninsula.

A generation later, Pigou’s father William Roy Pigou found himself in the deserts of North Africa where he served as a Major in a tank battalion as part of the New Zealand Divisional Cavalry Regiment.

Pigou said it was important that today’s and future generations were aware of the sacrifices made by the men and women of New Zealand’s armed forces over the years, and Anzac Day was a great opportunity for the country to unite.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF/Marlborough Express Chris Pigou’s great-uncle Lieutenant Arthur Comyn Pigou survived enemy action, but died after contracting Spanish Flu. He is buried in Gallipoli.

“There’s a lot of division, separation and anger out there at the minute, but this [Anzac Day] brings the country together.

“Sometimes people become complacent and forget about how privileged we are to be living in a country like New Zealand. Hopefully, with sacrifices made in the past, we’ll continue to live in the peace we have now for long time to come,” Pigou said.

In the meantime, Marlborough’s veterans are soldiering on with this year’s Anzac Day services despite cancellations of other events across the country due to Covid-19 fears.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF/Marlborough Express Pigou’s great-grandfather 1st Lieutenant Arthur Comyn Pigou served in the Crimean War and saw action in Sevastopol, now part of modern-day Ukraine, where he won a medal for bravery in 1855.

Marlborough’s Royal New Zealand Returned and Services' Association (RSA) secretary Rebecca Dalton-Harvey said it was important that people still went out to services despite the ongoing Covid-related uncertainty.

“The national RSA got together and put out the word that we wanted to go ahead and celebrate and remember as usual, so we’ve got our usual parade at the Cenotaph, and a fly-past over Blenheim,” Dalton-Harvey said.

Meanwhile, Picton RSA’s Sandy Birss said the town was determined to pay its respects in the best manner possible, following the changes to the traffic light restrictions.

“We were going to have a small service in the car park when the limit was 200 people, but when that restriction was lifted, the president decided we’d go back to dawn parade and service.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF/Marlborough Express Pigou’s great-great-grandfather father William George Pigou served as a 2nd Lieutenant of the 83rd Foot Regiment in the British Army during the time of the Napoleonic Wars

“We’re having a dawn parade at 6am Monday, with a pipe band leading it, and we’ll also have a bugler. We’ve got a special guest in Jarrah Timms who will be singing the national anthems of New Zealand and Australia,” Birss said.

A group led by Marlborough Living Cultural Treasure Nan Kahu Chadwick will begin proceedings with a karanga, perform waiata and kapa haka on the Picton foreshore.

“We will be paying homage to the 28th [Māori] Battalion, and all of the soldiers. If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be here. They’re role models for our future generations,” Chadwick said.

Marlborough Anzac Day Services

April 24, 2pm: Ward War Memorial

April 25, 6am: Picton War Memorial

April 25, 6.30am: Awatere – Seddon War Memorial (Assemble at 6.15am)

April 25, 10am: Havelock Town Hall (Assemble at the Bowling Club at 9.30am)

April 25, 11am: Sounds Soldiers’ Memorial – Torea Bay

April 25, 11am: Rai Valley War Memorial – State Highway 6

April 25, 11am: Blenheim – Cenotaph, Seymour Square (Assemble at Marlborough District Library at 10.40am)