Warning over recreational drug spiked with antifreeze after Aucklanders fall ill

Wendy Allison, Managing Director of KnowYourStuffNZ, and Samuel Andrews, Harm Reduction Project Advisor for the NZ Drug Foundation, talk through their drug testing (Video first published August 2019).

New Zealand drug information site High Alert is warning Kiwis that GBL – also known as 1,4-BD, GHB or the date-rape drug – is being spiked or substituted with a substance commonly found in antifreeze.

Acute harm events have been identified by High Alert, which is aware of people in Auckland experiencing unusual symptoms after taking GBL.

The information site said the drug appears to have been “adulterated”, or mixed with another substance, which causes vomiting, nausea, abdominal pain and intoxication.

Ongoing symptoms include abnormal urination, weakness and shortness of breath.

These symptoms aren’t consistent with a typical GBL overdose.

While it’s not known exactly which substance is being mixed with GHB, the symptoms are consistent with poisoning by diethylene glycol – a compound commonly found in anti-freeze, brake fluids, wallpaper strippers and plasticisers.

Troels Sommerville/Stuff Drug testing being carried out at the ESR labs in Mount Albert, Auckland.

“High Alert strongly urges people not to take this substance at all,” High Alert said in a statement.

“If you or someone you know takes a GHB-type substance and starts to feel unusual effects, get to hospital or call 111 immediately. Be honest about your drug use, you won’t get in trouble and it could save your life.”

Spotting diethylene glycol isn’t easy. It's generally described as a clear, colourless, practically odourless, viscous liquid with a sweetish taste.

“These substances are found in a wide range of industrial products and can be toxic in extremely low doses,” the release said.

GBL is similar to GHB – both drugs are commonly referred to as G, liquid ecstasy and wazz. They’re an anaesthetic which gives a relaxing, euphoric effect which usually occurs within 15-20 minutes and lasts 3-4 hours.

Anthony Delanoix/Unsplash GBL is an anaesthetic which gives a relaxing, euphoric effect which usually occurs within 15-20 minutes and lasts 3-4 hours.

The drug was originally developed in the US as a pre-medication to help patients sleep before surgery.

A big risk to taking GBL alone is how easy it is to overdose, as the doses are very small. According to High Alert, the difference between overdosing and not could be a matter of millilitres. A standard teaspoon is 5ml.

The sedative nature of GBL can leave a person incoherent or even unconscious, and unable to give consent. This has been abused in many cases, hence it being dubbed “the date-rape drug”.

GBL has been mixed with other substances, causing harm in the past. In December, an Auckland resident fell critically ill after taking diethylene glycol, which had been sold as 1,4-BD – a substance that turns into GHB when ingested.