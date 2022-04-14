West Auckland magazine shop sells second winning Lotto ticket in a month

The winning ticket was bought at Meg Star in Henderson, weeks after an Auckland grandmother won $28.16m purchasing from the same store.

An Auckland man won $1 million after buying a Lotto ticket purchased from Meg Star in Henderson, West Auckland.

The first division win from Wednesday’s draw comes less than a month after an Auckland grandmother won $28.16m with a Powerball ticket purchased from the same store.

The winner, who wanted to remain anonymous, said he decided to pick up a ticket from Meg Star after hearing about the Powerball win. “You never know if some of the luck will rub off on you!” he said.

The winner said he headed to work after the purchase, not knowing how much this would change his life.

When checking his ticket before another work shift, he said he was surprised by the winning music but had “no idea” how much he’d won.

“The lady at the counter then scanned my ticket and told me quietly that I had won first division. I thought I must be hearing things – I was completely stunned!

“After taking care of the paperwork, I texted my wife to say I had a surprise for her, and she immediately called to ask what was going on. I wanted to share the news in person – so said I would pop by her work. She was very confused!

“When I arrived at her work and showed her the receipt with the amount we’d won – she instantly started crying and we had a huge hug,” he said.

Lotto said the couple are looking forward to paying off their mortgage and setting themselves up for the future.

A staff member at Meg Star, who did not want to be named, said he found out this morning that a $1m ticket had been sold morning when he turned on the computer on Thursday morning.

“It was amazing that we sold two winning tickets within a month,” he said.