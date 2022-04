Three helicopters were sent to the scene of the crash on Lewis Pass Road. (File photo)

Six people have been injured in a crash on Lewis Pass Rd, Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to the crash at 3.35pm on Friday and three helicopters were sent to the scene.

Two people were flown to Christchurch Hospital with serious and moderate injuries

One patient had serious injuries, another had moderate injuries, while four more people sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

More to come.