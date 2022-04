A man has sustained serious injuries in an incident near Queenstown.

A helicopter has been sent to help a man crushed by a truck near Queenstown.

A police spokesperson said they were notified of the incident on Kinloch Rd opposite Glenorchy on the banks of the Dart River at 4.40pm on Friday.

The man had serious injuries and ambulance staff were treating him at the scene, the spokesperson said.

The person was crushed between a truck and a shed, she said.

More to come.