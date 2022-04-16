Far North fire: Fighting Waiharara blaze cost more than $7 million

The Waiharara fire near Kaimaumau is the biggest vegetation fires seen in decades in Te Tai Tokerau. District Manager Wipari Henwood explains why it’s such a complex operation. (Video first published January 19.)

A still-burning fire that tore through 2800 hectares of scrub has cost Fire and Emergency NZ more than $7 million to fight.

The blaze, which started in Waiharara in the Far North on December 18, twice forced the evacuation of the seaside village of Kaimaumau and has been described as one of the most complex in New Zealand’s history.

Firefighters scaled down their operations at the site in February, but said the fire could continue to burn in peat for another six months.

Fire and Emergency/Supplied The Waiharara fire has ripped through 2800 hectares of mostly wetland scrub.

A costs breakdown released this week under the Official Information Act showed Fire and Emergency NZ had spent $7,023,231 on controlling and suppressing the blaze.

That included costs that had been invoiced up to March 22.

“It is possible that total costs may increase as additional invoices are received,” Nicky Chilton, a director at the office of Fire and Emergency’s chief executive, wrote.

Fire and Emergency/Supplied Helicopters were used to douse flare-ups at the Waiharara fire.

“Please note that the invoices represent the additional cost we incur beyond our fixed cost of maintaining a response capability.”

Of the money spent, the bulk – $4.48 million – went on hiring aerial services, such as helicopters.

The next biggest cost was external firefighting services, at $1.22 million.

That included resources belonging to, and people employed by, other agencies, Chilton said.

FENZ/Supplied The fire will have long-lasting impacts on the ecosystem, DOC says.

Examples given were forestry company and Department of Conservation personnel, as well as digger, bulldozer and water tanker operators.

Employee payments, which included overtime and travel reimbursements, came in at $335,293.

Volunteer payments, such as reimbursements for mileage, petrol, and meals, totalled $237,547.

More than $130,000 was spent on firefighting foam.

Kurt Silva/Supplied Some days, nine helicopters were helping to extinguish the flames.

The Pigeon Valley fire of 2019 – thought to be the most destructive blaze in the past 60 years – cost Fire and Emergency $11.8 million to fight, while the Lake Ōhau wildfire in 2020 cost $1.3 million.

At its peak, more than 100 firefighters were battling the Waiharara blaze.

Department of Conservation national fire manager Aroha Hughes said it could take 10 to 15 years for the ecosystem to recover from the fire.

It burnt through a scientific reserve which was home to endangered plants, fish, lizards and birds including a rare sun orchid, the black mudfish, the Northland green gecko and the Australasian bittern (matuku).

An official cause of the blaze has not been released.