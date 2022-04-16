Another cop cropper on Transmission Gully as patrol car gets stuck on bollard
Police have got themselves into another embarrassing predicament on the newly opened Transmission Gully motorway.
On Saturday morning, a patrol car could be seen stuck on a metal bollard with its rear end hanging in the air – the pole apparently having become wedged beneath as the vehicle reversed into it.
Dan Barker’s daughter, Delilah, 12, captured the sight on his phone’s camera on a sightseeing trip to a part of the road where another police vehicle came to grief last month.
“We were going to see the gravel pit where the police got stuck last time.
“I thought it was hilarious – they must have been doing a hell of a speed to get up on it.”
On the day Transmission Gully opened, a police car became stranded in a gravel arrestor pit used to slow down runaway vehicles on a steep section of the road.
A police spokeswoman said no one was hurt in the latest incident, and a tow truck was called to assist the stricken car.