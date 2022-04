The million-dollar ticket was sold in Auckland.

An Auckland Lotto player has won $1 million in the Saturday night Lotto draw.

The winning first division ticket was sold at Royal Oak Mall Lotto in Auckland.

Powerball was not struck has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

The winning numbers are 23, 22, 4, 30, 21, and 37. The bonus ball was 7 and the Powerball was 10.