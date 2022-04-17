Scrabble legend gets in last word yet again, winning NZ Scrabble Masters for 9th time

Hastings scrabble legend Jeff Grant has won the New Zealand Scrabble Masters for a ninth time.

A man known to some as “the Roger Federer of New Zealand scrabble” has done it again – closing out the New Zealand Scrabble Masters for a ninth time.

Hastings scrabble legend Jeff Grant​ won 18 of his 23 matches at the annual event, which pits 24 of the country’s best players against one another in a round-robin format.

Wellington players Howard Warner​ and Dylan Early​ – who was the defending champion – finished second and third respectively, each winning 17 matches.

Warner said other scrabble players often likened Grant to tennis great Federer, whose record for winning the most tennis majors was only recently broken.

READ MORE:

* Blind Scrabble master takes on the country's best

* Scrabble squabble over 'offensive' words

* Scrabble sharks scramble for supremacy in Christchurch



Nick Ascroft​, also from Wellington, finished fourth.

Warner and Grant were ahead of the field for much of the tournament, with Warner ruing missed opportunities towards the latter stages of the three-day tournament.

Warner played the highest word score of the tournament: spetches – a “hide, or skin used as a by-product” – for 185 points.

The tournament was played at Kairangi Bridge Club in Miramar, Wellington.

Auckland’s Alastair Richards, who is the current scrabble world champion, was notably absent from the event, with his wife having recently given birth.