Man arrested after firing gun three times in incident in Auckland's Massey

Police responded to the incident in Cherry Tree Place in Massey about 4.30am on Easter Monday.

A 28-year-old man will appear in court after a firearms incident in the west Auckland suburb of Massey in the early hours of Monday.

Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said police were notified of a disorder event at 2.15am on Monday in Cherry Tree Place, in Massey.

On arrival, a gun was pointed at police. The area was cordoned off and the armed offenders squad were called to the scene.

The man then shot the gun three times at random, Hassan said. No-one was injured.

He was taken into custody by police, and is due to appear in Waitākere District Court on Monday on a range of charges, including firearms-related charges, Hassan said.

A scene guard is currently in place, and the Criminal Investigation Branch will carry out a scene examination today.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said they were notified of an incident at the location at 2.45am and sent an ambulance and a manager, who arrived at 3.20am.

They were stood down, and did not treat or transport any patients to hospital.