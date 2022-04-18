Easter weather: More than 110mm of rain in Northland, risk of tornadoes

A cold front could hit the south and holidaymakers will need to keep an eye on the path of a sub-tropical front in the north.

Parts of Northland saw “significant” rainfall overnight, with as much as 117mm at one weather station, causing power cuts to hundreds of homes.

MetService is now warning of a risk of severe thunderstorms in Northland until 10am Tuesday, which could bring heavy downpours and possibly even tornadoes.

All of Northland is under an orange heavy rain warning until midnight Monday, while northeastern parts of Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, and Bay Of Plenty west of Tauranga, are under a yellow heavy rain watch.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF It was a wet Sunday night and Monday morning across parts of the Far North, with up to 116.5mm of rain recorded at Weta, Whangaroa, in the past 24 hours. (file photo)

MetService meteorologist Kyle Lee told Stuff a band of rain and thunderstorms had swept across the north overnight.

In the past 24 hours, a weather station at Whangaroa recorded 116.5mm of rain, while Kāeo – a town notorious for flooding – recorded 90mm, according to Northland Regional Council’s rainfall data.

NRC/Supplied The Northland Regional Council's webcam at Kaeo shows the river lapping the side of the road and rising, at 10.30am.

The council’s webcam of Kāeo shows the river lapping the side of the road at 10.30am and rising.

In Whangārei, the Hātea River at Glenbervie Forest, northeast of the city centre, recorded 112mm in the last 24 hours.

Lee said quite a few places got upwards of 20mm of rain in the space of an hour, with one station recording 35mm in 60 minutes.

There had been more than 700 lightning strikes overnight north of New Zealand, with 58 recorded over land in Northland.

MetService’s latest update, issued at 10.45am on Monday, was for those in Northland to watch for severe thunderstorms, which could bring localised downpours of 25mm to 40mm/h until 10am Tuesday.

Rain of this intensity can cause flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas, and may also lead to slips.

There is also a low risk of small tornadoes near Northland’s east coast until late Monday evening, MetService warned.

“Should severe weather approach or if you feel threatened, take shelter immediately,” it advised.

Top Energy's website shows more than 800 people had their power cut earlier on Monday, and by 10.30am just over 400 homes and businesses were still without power, including at Te Kao, Doubtless Bay, Pāwarenga and Ōmāpere.

Waka Kotahi's (New Zealand Transport Agency) systems manager for Northland, Kobus Du Toit, said the weather will likely result in heavier than usual holiday traffic on Monday.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Northland’s wet weather will likely result in heavier than usual holiday traffic on Monday, Waka Kotahi warns (file photo).

“Unfortunately, Northland’s mild and sunny weekend weather changed dramatically overnight.

“If you are in Northland today and your plans are flexible, we suggest you delay travel. For those needing to head home from their Easter break, we urge you to remain alert while driving and expect the unexpected.”

Du Toit advised people to stay alert for unreported hazards, such as surface flooding, slips, fallen trees and branches, and to treat any downed power-lines as live.

A heavy rain watch was in place for eastern parts of Auckland, north of Orewa, including Great Barrier Island (for 18 hours from 7pm on Monday to 1pm on Tuesday), and in Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty, west of Tauranga, for 24 hours from 7pm Monday.