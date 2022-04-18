Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Northland, heavy rain expected for parts of North Island

A cold front could hit the south and holidaymakers will need to keep an eye on the path of a sub-tropical front in the north.

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch in Northland until 10am Tuesday, which could bring heavy downpours and possibly even tornadoes.

Severe thunderstorms can bring localised downpours of 25 to 40mm per hour, MetService said.

“Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips,” MetService said.

“Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.”

There is also a low risk of small tornadoes near Northland’s east coast until late Monday evening, MetService warned.

“Should severe weather approach or if you feel threatened, take shelter immediately,” it advised.

A heavy rain watch is in place for eastern parts of Auckland, north of Orewa, including Great Barrier Island (for 18 hours from 7pm on Monday to 1pm on Tuesday), and in Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty, west of Tauranga, for 24 hours from 7pm Monday.

Michele Leigh Curtis/Supplied Michele Leigh Curtis says traffic is crawling on State Highway 1 heading south into Auckland, including at Brynderwyn Hill and into Kaiwaka.

Northland has been doused with “significant” rainfall overnight and during Monday, with as much as 150mm – more than a month’s worth of rain – recorded at one weather station.

MetService meteorologist Kyle Lee told Stuff a band of rain and thunderstorms had swept across the north overnight.

In the 24 hours to Monday at 4.40pm, Whangārei’s Hātea River at Glenbervie Forest, northeast of the city centre, recorded 149.5mm, according to Northland Regional Council’s rainfall data.

NRC/Supplied The Northland Regional Council webcam shows water lapping the road at Kāeo at midday on Monday.

That is more than the 103mm normally recorded at Whangārei Airport for the entire month of April, according to Niwa figures.

A weather station at Weta, Whangaroa recorded 122mm of rain, while Kāeo – a town notorious for flooding – recorded 101.5mm.

The council’s webcam of Kāeo shows the river lapping the side of the road at midday, then slowly dropping since then.

Lee said quite a few places got upwards of 20mm of rain in the space of an hour, with one station recording 35mm in 60 minutes.

There had been more than 700 lightning strikes overnight north of New Zealand, with 58 recorded over land in Northland.

More than 800 people in the Far North lost power earlier on Monday – including at Te Kao, Doubtless Bay, Pāwarenga and Ōmāpere – but all were restored by 1pm.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Northland’s wet weather will likely result in heavier than usual holiday traffic on Monday, Waka Kotahi warns (file photo).

Traffic was at standstill heading south into Auckland

Holidaymakers heading from Northland to Auckland on Monday afternoon were striking delays, with choke points on State Highway 1 heading south at the Brynderwyn Hills, Kaiwaka, Wellsford and Warkworth.

One passenger stuck in traffic, Michele​ Leigh Curtis​, told Stuff it took two hours to drive from Kamo to Kaiwaka and a further hour to get to Warkworth at 3pm.

Curtis usually drives from Kamo to South Auckland in under two-and-a-half hours.

Michele Leigh Curtis/Supplied It took Michele Leigh Curtis an hour to get from Kaiwaka into Warkworth on Monday afternoon – 30 minutes more than usual.

However, at 5pm, Google Maps showed the worst of the congestion had passed, with the trip from Kamo to South Auckland expected to take just 10 minutes more than usual.

Waka Kotahi's (New Zealand Transport Agency) systems manager for Northland, Kobus Du Toit, said the weather would likely result in heavier than usual holiday traffic on Monday.

“Unfortunately, Northland’s mild and sunny weekend weather changed dramatically overnight.

“If you are in Northland today and your plans are flexible, we suggest you delay travel. For those needing to head home from their Easter break, we urge you to remain alert while driving and expect the unexpected.”

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF The wet weather in Northland has not deterred some children on holiday from playing in the rain or swimming in the pool. (file photo)

Du Toit advised people to stay alert for unreported hazards, such as surface flooding, slips, fallen trees and branches, and to treat any downed power-lines as live.

Other highways traditionally impacted by holiday traffic are flowing on Monday, with one motorist telling Stuff she was shocked there were no queues between Tauranga and Auckland.

‘Kids are still playing in the pool’

Far North campground owners said while the wet weather on the last day of Easter is a bit of a disappointment, at least there were three days of good weather for holidaymakers.

In the Bay of Islands, the weather is “pretty miserable” for campers packing up and heading home, said Paihia Top 10 Holiday Park owner Dusty Miller told Stuff on Monday.​

JASON DORDAY/STUFF One of the key attractions for holidaymakers in the Far North – Cape Reinga – can be “awesome” on a stormy day. (File photo)

“We’ve had three days of relatively good weather and today is just telling people ‘time to go home’,” he said.

“Kids are still playing in the pool – it’s not as bad as it could be.”

Miller said the campground was not flooding, with the relatively dry ground absorbing a lot of the rain.

About 70 per cent of the holiday park’s guests are leaving on Monday, but many in camper vans are still toughing it out, he said

Further north, many guests in tents went home on Sunday, said Pukenui Holiday Park owner Jo Kennedy.

“Everyone had three great days and then went home – most people would think Easter was successful. It was so nice yesterday [Sunday] it was hard to believe the bad weather was coming.”

A few hardy souls have booked cabins, or are staying in camper vans, for the school holidays, she said.

While the weather is rough, Kennedy said Cape Reinga can be “pretty awesome” in such conditions.