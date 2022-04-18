Queenstown man killed in two-car crash on Kingston Rd

Tajinder Singh, of Jacks Point (pictured), was killed in a crash on State Highway 6 on Friday evening.

The person killed in a crash near Queenstown on Friday evening was a 27-year-old local man, police say.

Tajinder Singh, of Jacks Point, died in the two-car crash on Kingston Rd (State Highay 6) shortly after 6pm on Friday.

A second person was flown to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

The two-car crash happened on Kingston Road shortly after 6pm on April 15th, and remains under investigation.

On Saturday, Queenstown police appealed for any witnesses to the crash to contact them.

“As part of our enquiries into the circumstances of the crash, we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash, as well as anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage,” a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information should call police on 105 and quote event number P050258368.