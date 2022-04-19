State moves in to million dollar Waikato suburb

The current market for homes in the north Cambridge area fetches between $1.2-$1.8 million dollars.

A swathe of government-owned land potentially destined for public housing among the million dollar sections of Cambridge has residents calling for clarity on what exactly will be built there.

The 11.5ha block in the town’s burgeoning north near the Waikato Expressway, is owned by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and is intended for high density housing.

But who will develop it and what, exactly it will look like remains uncertain.

Waipā councillor Roger Gordon spoke of the purchase at a recent council meeting saying he learned of the development from Cambridge real estate agents.

The housing project boundered by Norfolk road, Victoria road, Swayne road and the expressway could fit between 20-25 houses per hectare, Gordon said.

But he wasn’t certain as to what the Ministry's plans for the land were other than the area was zoned for high density.

“There's no doubt Cambridge needs affordable housing. House prices in Cambridge are going through the roof. The average house price is over $1 million ... and it's not cheap to build today,” Gordon said.

But the possibility of more high density housing in the area, bordered by the lifestyle blocks surrounding the leafy town has not rubbed off well on some residents, despite local government trying to meet demand.

Residents have opposed compact developments due to concerns it changed the character of the neighbourhood as well as the market value of homes in the area.

“We’re just not really that happy about it,” a resident who didn’t want to be named told Stuff in regard high density housing in the area.

“We just didn’t think it would be that, we thought it would be something else...so we’re not thrilled, no,” they said.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban development the 11.52 ha parcel of land was purchased from NZTA in 2020 for the Land for Housing Programme at Laurent Road, Cambridge.

“The Programme intends to seek a minimum of 180 homes, with at least 40 percent of these to be public and/ or KiwiBuild homes, from the developer of the site,” the Ministry said in a statement.

“Negotiations to confirm a developer for the site are underway but remain commercially confidential at this stage.”

The current market for homes in the north Cambridge area fetches between $1.2 - $1.8 million dollars, according to real estate professionals.

The suburb had grown in interest due to the quality of housing and Auckland residents moving to the township, but new homes were now harder to come by.

High density housing or compact homes had been on Waipa District Council’s agenda as a solution with a number of large-scale development projects scheduled over the next two decades.

Council had hoped this would relieve housing pressures as the district’s population grows.

Cambridge Real Estate agent, Graham Ban has been selling houses in the area for the past 30 years and said there had been large amounts of land coming into the market recently and more in the near future.

He said 20-25 houses per hectare was common for housing units.

“We knew this block of land was up for sale and quite some time ago there were discussions between varying groups, and we heard that Kainga Ora were going to be the likely purchaser...it will also border onto a Summerset retirement village.

“It is probably one of the most popular areas in Cambridge.

“There is a lot of development happening in Cambridge, and I’m aware of probably around two and a half thousand sections or housing units that will become available over the next four years,” said Ban.

Roger Gordon expects Waipā District Council staff to inform elected members about the Ministry's plans once it's known.

Waipā deputy mayor Liz Stolwyk said it was very early days in the process and didn’t know much else about the development.

Waipā district council mayor, Jim Mylcrest has been contacted for comment.