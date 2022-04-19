Three children injured after car ploughs into Auckland building

Three children have been injured after a car drove through a glass window in Browns Bay, Auckland.

Three children have been injured after a car drove into a building in an Auckland suburb.

The incident unfolded in Browns Bay on Tuesday morning.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

A witness said they believed a driver had been trying to park their car, and had hit the accelerator instead of the brake.

The car ploughed into a full-length glass window and into a group of children.

St John Ambulance was called to the crash about 8.40am Tuesday and took two people to Starship Children’s Hospital.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff The car smashed into a glass window and injured three children.

A spokesperson said one person was in a serious condition, and the other was in a moderate condition.

However, police said a third person also had moderate injuries.

Stuff understands the incident took place at Promise School, a small Korean education provider which had been running a holiday programme.

MORE TO COME.