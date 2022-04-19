Three children injured after car ploughs into Auckland building
Three children have been injured after a car drove into a building in an Auckland suburb.
The incident unfolded in Browns Bay on Tuesday morning.
A witness said they believed a driver had been trying to park their car, and had hit the accelerator instead of the brake.
The car ploughed into a full-length glass window and into a group of children.
St John Ambulance was called to the crash about 8.40am Tuesday and took two people to Starship Children’s Hospital.
A spokesperson said one person was in a serious condition, and the other was in a moderate condition.
However, police said a third person also had moderate injuries.
Stuff understands the incident took place at Promise School, a small Korean education provider which had been running a holiday programme.
