Two children in hospital after car ploughs into Auckland building

A mother and her two children have been injured after a car drove into a building in an Auckland suburb.

The incident unfolded in Browns Bay on Tuesday morning.

Camillia Kim, a friend of the injured family, said the mother is still in shock.

“The car smashed through the glass door in the lobby. It hit three people there – two of her kids and [my friend],” said Kim, who didn’t witness the events, but visited the family in hospital on Tuesday.

“She [the mother] was dragged under the car, and she had bruises, but the hospital did an X-ray and she was OK. She’s been discharged and moved to the children’s ward to stay with her kids,” she said.

A witness said they believed a driver had been trying to park their car, and had hit the accelerator instead of the brake.

The car ploughed through a full-length glass window and into a group of children.

St John Ambulance was called to the crash at about 8.40am on Tuesday and took two people to Starship Children’s Hospital.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff The car smashed into a glass window and injured three children.

A spokesperson said one person was in a serious condition, and the other was in a moderate condition.

However, police said a third person also had moderate injuries.

Early reports suggested three children were injured, however, Kim later confirmed it was two children and their mother.

Stuff understands the incident took place at Promise School, a small Korean education provider which had been running a holiday programme.

Police inquiries are under way into the circumstances surrounding this incident.