Anzac Day dawn service at Auckland Museum: Weather, road closures and parking

Crowds were able to gather to pay tribute to the fallen at Auckland Museum in 2021.

This year’s Anzac Day dawn service at Auckland Museum will be an invitation-only event, due to the ongoing Omicron outbreak.

For those at home, Stuff will carry a live dawn service broadcast and provide coverage of the day’s events from around the country.

For those who are headed out to the dawn service at the museum this year, here are the details you need to know.

READ MORE:

* Memories of war: Growing up with a WW1 veteran

* Nelson fundraiser for war museum with French connection

* War-time classics prove a hit with Rangiora retirees



Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The dawn service at Auckland War Memorial Museum will begin at 6am.

Where and when

The service is held at the Auckland War Memorial Museum, in Auckland Domain, at the Court of Honour.

Auckland Museum recommends arriving no later than 5.30am for the service. The earlier, the better.

The dawn service will begin at 6am, and the museum will open to the public from 7am with activities and programmes taking place throughout the day.

How to get there by public transport

Bus: Link Buses can be caught from across the inner city. They stop on Parnell Rd, not far from the museum.

Train: For those coming in on the Western line, the museum is closest to Grafton Station. Meanwhile, attendees can hop off the train at Newmarket Station, if travelling on the Southern Line. There’s a short walk from both stations to the museum, but no more than 15 minutes from each.

Ferry: Fullers360 is offering free travel for everyone on a 5am service sailing from Devonport to Auckland Downtown Ferry Terminal.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Anzac Day is set to be a windy and wet one, according to MetService. (File photo)

Parking

If you’re intending on finding a car park this year, public parking is available on the lower Auckland Domain sports fields.

Anzac Day parking will also be available at The Old Brewery on the corner of Khyber Pass Rd and Suiter St for a gold coin donation. All proceeds go to the RSA.

Mobility parking is available on The Crescent and Maunsell Rd Extension for those with a mobility parking permit.

Road closures

Cenotaph Rd, Football Rd, Lovers Lane, Maunsell Rd Extension, Museum Circuit, Domain Drive, Lower Domain Drive and The Crescent will be closed from 3am until 1pm on April 25.

Parking in the underground car park, south and west sides of the Auckland War Memorial Museum is reserved for vehicles with an authorised car park pass.

Covid-19 precautions

If you wish to wander the museum after the dawn service, all visitors aged 12+ are still required to wear a mask at all times inside the museum.

Social distancing guidelines remain in place.

MetService MetService national forecast on April 20, 2022.

Weather

Our troops served in messy conditions, and its likely you will be commemorating in them too. Anzac Day is set to be a windy and wet one, according to MetService. Attendees are advised to consider bringing wet weather clothing, should conditions turn sour.

There are no alternative plans for if it rains, the service will take place no matter the weather.

It will be chilly in the morning too, so dress warmly, and eat and drink beforehand.