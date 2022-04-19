Covid-19: 8270 new community cases, five deaths reported

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins gives the daily update and announces a change of alert levels to the orange traffic light setting. (Published April 13, 2022)

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 8270 people have tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 53,066.

In addition to the cases, five more people have died with the virus, bringing the total number of deaths with Covid-19 to 602 people.

The Ministry confirmed one was from the Auckland region, with one from Waikato, two from MidCentral and one from Tairāwhiti. One was female and four were male. One person was in their 70s, three were in their 80s, and one was aged over 90.

The seven-day rolling average number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 is now at 12.

In the 1pm updates, the Ministry of Health releases a total number of people who have died “with Covid” in a particular time period. That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

The Ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on their website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.

There were new community cases in Northland (364), Waitematā (708), Auckland (597), Counties Manukau (537), Waikato (641), Bay of Plenty (360), Lakes (149), Hawke’s Bay (282), MidCentral (317), Whanganui (118), Taranaki (277), Tairāwhiti (61), Wairarapa (85), Capital & Coast (524), Hutt Valley (265), Nelson Marlborough (265), Canterbury (1,445), South Canterbury (190), Southern (989), West Coast (87) and in unknown locations (9).

The seven day rolling-average of community cases is 7585.

“The number of reported community cases is expected to continue to fluctuate day to day, but the overall trend remains an overall reduction in reported cases,” the ministry said in its 1pm statement.

On Tuesday, 305 people are in hospital with Covid, seven of whom are in either intensive care or high dependency units in Northern Region hospitals.

Christel Yardley/Stuff On Tuesday, 305 people are in hospital with Covid,. (File photo)

Of those in hospital, 17.35% were unvaccinated, 24.49% were double-vaccinated and 51.02% had received the booster shot at least seven days before testing positive.

A total of 8139 positive RAT results were reported on Tuesday, along with 131 PCR tests. There were 38 new cases of Covid-19 identified at the border.

As of Monday, new arrivals into the country who test positive for Covid-19 within seven days of arrival will be reported as a border case – changing it from the previous definition of within 14 days.

Any recent arrivals testing positive for Covid-19 after seven days will now be reported as a community case, reflecting the most likely source of infection after being in the country for more than a week.

Christel Yardley/Stuff 8139 positive RAT results were reported, along with 131 PCR tests. There were 38 new cases of Covid-19 identified at the border.

When it comes to vaccinations, 71.3% of eligible Kiwis have received the booster shot, with 95.2% at least double-vaccinated.

Tairāwhiti is the lowest, with 66.3% boosted population.

To date, 21.5% of children aged 5 to 11 have received both doses of the vaccine. Experts said in early April how surprised they were at the low vaccine and booster rates among children.

Vaccination rates are calculated using Ministry of Health population data, which differs from Stats NZ estimates. You can read a full explanation here.