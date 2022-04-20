Man takes his life in North Shore Hospital after several checks were missed

Morey was admitted to North Shore Hospital’s Kingsley Mortimer Unit (KMU), ward 12 in September 2017, after a depressive episode.

A mental health patient admitted to North Shore hospital was given a “window of opportunity” to take his life, after hospital staff failed to complete multiple checks on the Auckland man.

The hospital also didn't document a decision to move the man from one-to-one supervision to 10-minute checks properly, as well as making no handovers between morning and afternoon nurses handling the checks.

Donald Morey, 71, had a history of depression and mental health challenges. He had retired from his work as a plumber and his wife of 40 years, Yvonne, died in 2014.

Tom Lee/Stuff Two days after being admitted to KMU, Morey’s family talked to the hospital about concerns about his difficulty sharing a room with other people also suffering mental health issues. (File photo)

He was diagnosed by a psychiatrist to be “a high risk to himself” and was to have one-to-one observations, given his high anxiety levels.

Two days after being admitted to KMU, Morey’s family talked to the hospital about concerns about his difficulty sharing a room with other people also suffering a variety of mental health issues.

It appeared to be making his anxiety worse, and Morey was subsequently moved to a single room.

On October 2, Morey's depression appeared to worsen, and his family agreed for him to be placed under compulsory treatment for constant 24/7 supervision.

Between October 6 and 9, his mental health appeared to improve. Morey appeared to be sleeping better, appeared less agitated, and it was concluded Morey had “turned a corner” in his road to recovery.

On October 10, a nurse approached Morey’s psychiatrist to discuss reducing his observations. The psychiatrist agreed to have his constant supervision changed to one check from a nurse every 10 minutes.

Stuff-co-nz The coroner found there was no nurse to nurse handover between morning and afternoon shifts, and the decision to change Morey’s constant observations to ten-minute checks was not documented.

However, the coroner noted that while Morey's observations continued throughout the afternoon, “some observations were not completed as scheduled”.

Three observations were missed after 11am, when the decision was implemented. The third missed nurse check was at 3.50pm.

At 3.58pm, a nurse was alerted by another patient that Morey may have taken his life. The nurse found Morey unresponsive in the bathroom, he was unable to be resuscitated.

The coroner concluded several issues that contributed to Morey taking his life, including the fact he was unable to be admitted into ward 12 for four days, due to concerns around bed availability.

“KMU occupancy is chronically high, and delays are not uncommon. The underlying factors behind this, from bed numbers to comparative average lengths of stay need reviewing,” the coroner’s report read.

There was also no nurse to nurse handover between morning and afternoon shifts, and the decision to change Morey’s constant observations to 10-minute checks was not documented.

The coroner also concluded the KMU is not fit for purpose as an acute psychogeriatric facility.

“The failure by healthcare staff to maintain the appropriate checks on Mr Morey provided him with a significant window of opportunity in which to take his life,” the coroner said.

“Having regard to what was known about Mr Morey at the time, it is regrettable that there was no other placement for him that was more suited to his needs.”