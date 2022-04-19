Investigation launched after woman dies at south Auckland prison

A legal expert says he is disappointed the Corrections Minister won't acknowledge a judge's finding that treatment of Auckland Women's Prison inmates was degrading, cruel and inhumane (first published February 25, 2021).

A woman has died in custody at an Auckland prison.

The Department of Corrections says there is no indication her death, on Easter Sunday, was suspicious, but won't be drawn on her cause of death.

Stephen Parr, the prison director at Auckland Region Women’s Corrections Facility, said she died on Sunday morning.

“Staff provided immediate first aid, however were sadly unable to revive her,” Parr said.

“Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends at this time and staff welfare support, including cultural support and chaplaincy, has been in place since Sunday.

“There was a karakia and blessing of the unit and cell for both the women housed there and the staff working in the unit.”

Michael Bradley/Stuff Auckland Region Women’s Corrections Facility in Wiri, Manukau. (File photo)

The death has been referred to the coroner for an investigation and determination into the cause of death, while the Corrections Inspectorate would also investigate, Parr said.

“As the woman’s death remains subject to investigation, and the Coroner is yet to determine the cause, we are limited in the amount of detail that we are able to provide.”

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said the death was before Coroner Tania Tetitaha.

The spokesperson was unable to immediately confirm the initial suspected cause of death.