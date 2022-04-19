The mystery of the wrecked car in a Hawke's Bay stream for four years

A group of Hawke's Bay kayakers turned a corner in the Okoeke Stream and were shocked to find the wreck of a car that had crashed into the stream in 2018.

A car that crashed off a state highway has sat decaying in a fast-flowing Hawke’s Bay stream for roughly four years. Why?

Gareth Beere rounded a corner of the Okoeke Stream and saw a flash of white that made him do a double take.

The mostly prime and pristine upper tributaries of the Mohaka River are great to kayak, though Beere's seen his fair share of detritus make its way in from the neighbouring Napier-Taupō Rd.

One time, among a pile of rubbish, he came across a pair harvesting their dope crop.

Gareth Beere Hawke's Bay Regional Council says the car shifted to its current position during a flood of the stream.

He's also used to seeing trees clog the waterways after a big rain.

But this was something else again.

A big vehicle in the middle of the stream. How on earth did it get there, he found himself wondering?

“It was hard case.”

It turns out the decaying 1997 Nissan Terrano has sat in the stream near State Highway 5’s intersection with Pohokura Rd, or at least close to it, for up to four years.

A satellite image taken by Google in January shows it clearly.

Beere, who first spotted it just before Christmas on a kayak down from Waipunga Falls with two friends, shudders to think how much fluid has leaked from it – between the petrol, the battery acid, and the oil.

A police file from 2018 shows the car was involved in a crash which saw it leave the road and end up in the stream.

There were no injuries, a police spokesperson said.

Gareth Beere The car can be seen on a Google Maps satellite image taken in January 2022.

“At the time the owner was investigating options to retrieve the vehicle. Police closed the file at that time.”

Clearly the options the owner was investigating ran out. Towies spoken to by Stuff say the steep terrain, combined with the precarious mid-stream position of the car, means its removal is tricky or impossible, even with a crane, though hiring a helicopter at big expense might work.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council says it is looking at its options. Council group manager of policy and regulation Katrina Brunton said it had been unaware of the car's presence in the river until a media inquiry from Stuff.

The council understood the car had not crashed into the middle of the stream, but the wreck had shifted downstream in a flood, onto the rock where it currently sits.

Gareth Beere The grade-three Okoeke Stream was not a place that Gareth Beere expected to see a car lodged on a rock.

“We are now looking into who is responsible, the process and cost for removal.

“Once we have assessed the situation we can work through the options.”

Brunton said there were environmental impacts that came with leaving a car to decay in the stream.

“Potential adverse environmental outcomes include hydrocarbons leaking and a slow breakdown of various materials in the vehicle.”

Trade Towage owner Steve Karatau said his professional advice, knowing the terrain, was that the use of a helicopter was the only option to remove it.

“The helicopter has to be quite big because there’s water running through that as well. Initially, you'd have to be able to lift it just above the water level to drain the water, so to speak.

“But it’s getting somebody to it first that could be the tough part. A kayaker might be able to get there and put chains on in and what have you, but I think it would be quite dangerous.”

No matter which way it was removed the cost would be expensive, and if it wasn’t insured when it crashed then that would be the reason it hasn’t been collected, Karatau said.

Gareth Beere The trio of kayakers were stunned to see the car stuck in such a precarious position.

Beere says while the sighting of a crashed car was unusual, it’s not unprecedented. State Highway 5 through Hawke’s Bay is renowned as a challenging drive with changeable conditions and Waka Kotahi recently lowered the speed limit along a 76-kilometre stretch of it to 80kph.

Besides the wrecks, Beere says he's sick of people treating the grade-three kayak spot like a dump.

Waterways on the Upper Mohaka have had a big rejuvenation in recent times, highlighted by the widespread return of whio to its tributaries, and he doesn't want that squandered.

“It's a beautiful river with heaps of blue ducks. I think from memory we counted eight pairs of blue ducks in the river from the Waipunga Falls.

“But the amount of rubbish is just utterly insane.

“There are pieces of washing machines, and big black bags and everything. Every place you can possibly pull over is a dump spot. It's quite extreme.”