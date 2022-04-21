'How could you?': Why women defence lawyers are judged more harshly

Have you ever cried at work? What happens when you have a bad day, but any vulnerability might affect your client’s case? The Tell Me About it podcast talks to defence lawyer Elizabeth Hall about being a woman in court.

Defence lawyer Elizabeth Hall can clearly recall the day a client hugged her in the courtroom.

The woman, Raleen Rameka, had been wrongfully convicted of murder, and spent nearly five years in jail before having her conviction quashed in the Supreme Court. At a manslaughter trial in 2016, Rameka was found not guilty.

“She stood up, and she walked from the dock as a prisoner, and she walked out of the court a free woman,” Hall says. “As she walked past me, she hugged me.”

Displaying affection in court is near-on taboo for lawyers. The incident was so unusual it was even noted in the paper the next day.

“There was a sense for men in that room, and for older practitioners or people who've been around a long time, that it was deeply inappropriate that I stood up and that woman and I hugged in court in front of the judge, in front of the jury,” Hall says on Stuff’s Tell Me About It podcast this week.

Michelle Duff and Kirsty Johnston/STUFF Tell Me About It is weekly podcast offering an intimate and expert look at the messy complexities of feminism, gender and simply trying to survive as a woman in a world built for men.

“But, you know, wild horses wouldn't have stopped me doing that again, and it's still one of the most moving moments of my career to be able to be with her in that moment.”

And yet, Hall knows that she was judged for her actions. As a member of a tough profession founded on rule and tradition, there are expected standards. And for women, those standards are higher still - simply because they’re women, Hall says.

“There are differences about how women are viewed, about how a woman’s emotions are viewed,” she says. “You know, women being angry, or women being identifying too closely with their clients, women getting upset or being hysterical about a result or being too emotionally attached.”

David White/Stuff Defence Lawyer Elizabeth Hall appearing at the Red Fox Tavern murder trail last year.

Those criticisms weren’t made of men, Hall told Tell Me About It, for an episode about gender imbalances and work.

“Men are just as committed, and feel it just as deeply,” Halls says. “You can’t work in this space and not feel deeply, you just can’t. And do men cry? Of course, they do…we’re not computers, we are humans.

“But women are judged by the way they respond and react in a professional space …it's a sense that if you're a woman, and you're showing emotion, that you're not now no longer objective, that you're now compromised.”

Hall, who has worked in law for 25 years, also spoke about the way women lawyers are treated by the public.

“When I defend people who have killed children, who have abused children who have committed rape, you know, there is that overlay, not just that old question of, ‘how can you defend someone’, but ‘as a woman, how could you do that?’ she says. “I don't internalise it, because I understand the importance of a commitment to the work that we do, but absolutely people have a judgment about women who do defence work.”

Mike White/Stuff Elizabeth Hall with fellow Wellington barrister Christopher Stevenson, who together established the Defence Lawyers Association New Zealand.

Hall, who is currently on leave undertaking a research project on women defence lawyers with funding from the Borrin Foundation, said she never would have talked about gender inequities as a junior lawyer, partly because she was in denial that there were any.

“I have that luxury because I've been doing the job for so long,” she says. “And I don't care what people think about me.”

As part of her project, Hall will record the experiences of women defence lawyers in Aotearoa, including the barriers they’ve faced, the complexity of the job, and the high personal cost.

Hall outlined to Tell Me About It some of the pressures that come with a high-stress, trauma-soaked job – while also trying to have a personal life.

“Because your phone is always on, your brain is always on,” she says. “And there is a tension between that, and you know, taking a holiday or going to watch your kids play soccer...but if [your client] gets wrongfully convicted, you don't just pack up the file and walk off and think, oh well, next. You carry it with you.”