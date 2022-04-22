Town with most elderly can't get care staff as housing crisis bites

The housing crisis in Thames is affecting the elderly with age-care providers unable to find staff.

The community with the largest proportion of elderly in the country is struggling to get staff to care for them as the country’s housing crisis leaves them without anywhere to live.

The bustling Coromandel town of Thames – like many areas nationally – is struggling with housing.

But as rents have risen and more land has been snapped up in the area over the years its become harder to attract workers .

Aged care operator Bupa New Zealand provides care for 238 people at The Booms care home said the lack of housing has had a huge impact on care, with all the facilities in Thames now not taking on any new residents.

“Housing has had a significant impact on our business,” Bupa national operations manager Sue McLeod​ said.

In Thames Coromandel, the national age-care provider has over 170 employees, yet in Thames alone Bupa is short 19 people.

When investigating reasons for registered nurses and caregivers declining roles in Thames, McLeod said they are “constantly” informed of the lack of affordable houses to either rent or buy in the township.

“We do actively try to recruit locally, but in reality, at least 80% of our applications are from outside the district.”

Of its currently employees, 30% live outside the district and commute.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Thames-Coromandel District Council mayor Sandra Goudie said the housing deficit in Thames needs to be addressed.

“Often candidates are single with no personal transport and working rostered shifts, so they prefer to be located closer within the township.”

As a result, the only aged-care provider in Thames has had to stop accepting new intakes of patients to ensure the “current residents get the best possible care”.

However, with at least 32% of the district’s population 65 and older compared to the national average of 15%, Mayor Sandra Goudie said that leaves a lot of elderly people without support.

“Having shortages of our staff to look after the older population is a serious concern and I can’t state that enough,” Goudie said.

“It’s hard enough to get staff in ordinary times, but when you’ve got the added disadvantage of housing it’s almost impossible.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Bupa New Zealand provides care home and retirement village accommodation for 238 local aged residents from within the Thames community.

Since becoming mayor in 2016, Goudie said she has been calling for new housing development in the area, but due to land, zoning and infrastructure constraints little has changed since then.

Now it’s not only a struggle to get healthcare workers, but also educators and emergency services staff, she said.

In the last decade fewer than 40 new houses a year have been built in Thames, with the average age of housing stock now 55 years-old.

She said this has meant housing stock for working families is of low-quality and much older than the NZ average.

“We have to think about the future and Thames coast is not the future for development.”

The council has been working on Thames’ spatial planning in hopes of boosting infrastructure in the area, but it has cost “an arm and a leg” and a “jolly long time” to get there, Goudie said.

There is land in Totara Valley, Matatoki North, Puriri and Kauaeranga Valley.

These greenfield areas have the potential to be readily serviced with infrastructure for residential development of up to 1000 new homes.

The hope is for the Government to come to the party to fix this “mess” while, in the meantime, Bupa tries to recruit overseas staff, as the borders begin to reopen.