Man killed in workplace incident in Gisborne was Maurice Dooling

Police have named the man killed in a workplace incident in Gisborne last week.

Maurice Dooling, 47, died on Jukes Carriers Stanley Rd in Awapanui around 11.15am on Wednesday, April 13.

WorkSafe was notified, but no other details have been released.

Dooling’s funeral will be held at Evans Chapel, Ormond Road on April 26.

In condolence notice published in the Gisborne Herald, Jukes Carriers said “We, the team at Jukes Carriers, are devastated at the loss of our workmate, and express our sincere condolences to his family and all those who have had the privilege of being a part of the life of such a wonderful, positive, hardworking, and friendly man”.

“You,our friend will be truly missed.”

Police are investigating on behalf of the coroner.