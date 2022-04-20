Body found in south Auckland house after major fire

A house fire broke out at a property on Mangere Rd in Ōtāhuhu on Wednesday morning.

A body has been found inside a south Auckland home after a major house fire.

Police earlier said in a statement on Wednesday morning that emergency services were attending a property on Māngere Rd in Ōtāhuhu.

There was a significant amount of smoke and police asked residents to close their windows and doors and to stay inside.

Mark Palad/Supplied Police are asking residents to close their windows and doors and to stay inside due to smoke from the fire.

On Wednesday afternoon, police confirmed a body had been found inside the house.

“Police, alongside Fire and Emergency, are working to establish the circumstances around the fire,” they said in a statement.

“While our inquiries are in their very early stages, the death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner.

“Our thoughts are with the person's family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Auckland Transport said Māngere Rd would remain closed between Great South Rd and Walmsley Rd in Ōtāhuhu until later on Wednesday evening.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said 24 firefighters from multiple crews across Māngere, Papatoetoe and Ōtāhuhu areattended the fire at its peak.

By 1.40pm, Fire & Emergency said the fire was under control, but 20 firefighters remained to dampen down hot spots.

Simone Dixon/Supplied Twenty-four firefighters attended a major house fire on Māngere Rd, Ōtāhuhu.

Simone Dixon, who lives nearby, said she could “hear crackling” from the fire even when she was inside her own home.

“[I] went out onto the road to see flames blooming from this house,” she said.

Auckland Transport said the road was closed and to follow the directions of emergency services or avoid the area.

The 326 bus has also been diverted away from Māngere Rd.