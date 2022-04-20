South Auckland house fire blocks roads, residents asked to stay indoors

A house fire broke out at a property on Mangere Rd in Ōtāhuhu on Wednesday morning.

A major house fire in Ōtāhuhu, south Auckland, has now been brought under control, according to FENZ.

Police earlier said in a statement on Wednesday morning that emergency services were attending a property on Māngere Rd.

There was a significant amount of smoke and police asked residents to close their windows and doors and to stay inside.

Mark Palad/Supplied Police are asking residents to close their windows and doors and to stay inside due to smoke from the fire.

Auckland Transport said Māngere Rd will remain closed between Great South Rd and Walmsley Rd in Ōtāhuhu until later on Wednesday evening.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesperson said 24 firefighters from multiple crews across Māngere, Papatoetoe and Ōtāhuhu areattended the fire at its peak.

By 1.40pm, FENZ said the fire was under control, but 20 firefighters remained to dampen down hot spots.

A fire investigator is at the property, but the cause is not yet known, said FENZ.

Simone Dixon/Supplied Twenty-four firefighters attended a major house fire on Māngere Rd, Ōtāhuhu.

Simone Dixon, who lives seven houses away from the house, said she could “hear crackling” from the fire even when she was inside her own home.

“[I] went out onto the road to see flames blooming from this house,” she said.

Auckland Transport said the road was closed and to follow the directions of emergency services or avoid the area.

The 326 bus has also been diverted away from Māngere Rd.