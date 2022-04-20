Covid-19: 11,217 community cases, 13 deaths and 547 hospitalisations

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins gives the daily update and announces a change of alert levels to the orange traffic light setting. (Published April 13, 2022)

There are 11,217 new community cases and 13 deaths linked to the Covid-19 outbreak in New Zealand.

There are also 547 people in hospital with the virus – 14 of whom are in intensive care or high dependency care units, the Ministry of Health reported via statement on Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, the number of deaths and community cases were announced almost four-hours after the hospitalisation data, due to an IT issue, the Ministry explained in a statement.

The deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 615, and the seven-day rolling average to 12.

The locations of those who died include Nelson-Marlborough (1); Auckland (1); Hutt Valley (2); Northland (1); Hawkes Bay (1); Whanganui (2); Canterbury (2); Waitemata (1); Mid-Central (1); and Taranaki (1).

One person in their 40s, two were in their 50s, four were in their 60s, three were in their 80s and three were in their 90s or older.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff There were 11,217 new community cases of Covid-19 reported on Wednesday.

In the 1pm updates, the Ministry of Health releases a total number of people who have died “with Covid” in a particular time period. That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after. The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on its website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.

The cases in hospital are split between Northland: 41; Waitemata: 92; Counties Manukau: 82; Auckland: 83; Waikato: 38; Bay of Plenty: 22; Lakes: 7; Hawke’s Bay: 17; Taranaki: 9; Whanganui: 4; MidCentral: 12; Wairarapa: 4; Hutt Valley: 18; Capital & Coast: 15; Nelson Marlborough: 9; Canterbury: 49; South Canterbury: 4; West Coast: 1 and Southern: 40. There are no people with Covid-19 in hospital in Tairāwhiti on Wednesday.

As the seven-day rolling average of case numbers continues to decline – with today's seven-day rolling average at 7834 compared to 9288 last Wednesday – vaccination rates continue to steadily climb.

Of those eligible and aged 12 or over, 4,056,061 people – 96.4% – have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccination, while 4,006,127 people– 95.2% – have been jabbed twice, and 2,612,261 people, 71.2% have so far been boosted.

Canterbury and Auckland DHBs continue to lead the charge with vaccination rates, with the former sitting at 99.7% of its eligible population having received its first dose, 98.8% its second and 74.7% boosted, while the latter is at 99.2% first, 98.3% second and 72.9% boosted.

The announcement comes as the country enjoys newfound freedoms under alert level orange, after a shift which saw the country descend levels just in time for Easter weekend last Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the end of a long weekend at orange for many, 8270 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by the Ministry of Health, bringing the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 53,066.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The Ministry announced new Covid-19 cases, deaths and hospitalisations late on Wednesday afternoon.

Five more people had died with the virus, bringing the total number of deaths with Covid-19 to 602 people, while 305 people were in hospital on Tuesday.

As New Zealand settles into orange, restrictions continue to ease elsewhere.

Air New Zealand has resumed Koru Hour and the dishing out of snacks and drinks on domestic flights, meaning fewer restrictions on mask wearing to add to its recent ditching of vaccine and testing requirements.