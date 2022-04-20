Covid-19: 547 people in hospital, 14 people in ICU

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins gives the daily update and announces a change of alert levels to the orange traffic light setting. (Published April 13, 2022)

There are 547 new people in hospital with the virus – 14 of whom are in intensive care or high dependency care units, the Ministry of Health reported in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

Due to an IT network issue, the ministry is unable to yet release any further data, the statement said.

The cases in hospital are split between Northland: 41; Waitemata: 92; Counties Manukau: 82; Auckland: 83; Waikato: 38; Bay of Plenty: 22; Lakes: 7; Hawke’s Bay: 17; Taranaki: 9; Whanganui: 4; MidCentral: 12; Wairarapa: 4; Hutt Valley: 18; Capital & Coast: 15; Nelson Marlborough: 9; Canterbury: 49; South Canterbury: 4; West Coast: 1 and Southern: 40. There are no people with Covid-19 in hospital in Tairāwhiti on Wednesday.

The announcement comes as the country enjoys newfound freedoms under alert level orange, after a shift which saw the country descend levels just in time for Easter weekend last Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the end of a long weekend at orange for many, 8270 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by the Ministry of Health, bringing the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 53,066.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The Ministry are due to announce any new Covid-19 cases, deaths and hospitalisations this afternoon.

Five more people had died with the virus, bringing the total number of deaths with Covid-19 to 602 people, while 305 people were in hospital on Tuesday.

As New Zealand settles into orange, restrictions continue to ease elsewhere.

Air New Zealand has resumed Koru Hour and the dishing out of snacks and drinks on domestic flights, meaning fewer restrictions on mask wearing to add to its recent ditching of vaccine and testing requirements.