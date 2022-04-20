The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, April 20

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

Dog therapy brings solace to Ukrainian kids

Yevsei the black and white spaniel is part of a dog therapy initiative in eastern Ukraine. The canine is one of 28 helping children adjust to life during a war at a humanitarian aid centre in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.

Supplied Yevsei the black and white spaniel is part of a dog therapy initiative

Olga Pivtoratska is a volunteer at the therapy centre she says: "It is important for them, because a child’s psyche is very vulnerable to the war which is going on right now.”

Staff say the volunteers look after the children while their parents register before moving on to more permanent homes.

Find a slice of Fiji in the South Island

Brook Sabin/Stuff The pools are solar heated and have two distinct zones: one designed for adults, with the other being family friendly.

Welcome to Ōpuke Thermal Pools and Spa, home to New Zealand's best swim-up bar.

You'll find the new complex in Methven: population, less than 2000. The quiet farming village swells in winter, given its proximity to Mt Hutt Ski Field. But up until now, the town wasn't really considered a destination itself. That was until a new state-of-the-art hot pool complex opened late last year.

The pools are solar heated and have two distinct zones: one designed for adults, with the other being family friendly.

This is one of the few swim-up bars that actually treats adults like adults – and will also allow you to eat in the pools. One of the more popular options are platters, which you can laze about and enjoy with a glass of wine. If your heart desires, you can even soak late at night with a pizza, followed by a chocolate fondant.

Sandra Whipp/Stuff The night sky over Stewart Island.

Dark sky reserve in Kaikōura could save Hutton's Shearwater birds

Plans for a dark sky reserve above Kaikōura were initially meant to help preserve the local Hutton's Shearwater colony, but will also have a positive impact on human health and provide a welcome tourism boost for the region, advocates say.

The group seeking to establish an International Dark Sky Reserve in the district say plans are on track to achieve the internationally renowned accreditation by the end of the year.

Unsplash The species was wiped out by hunters in Britain in the 16th Century for fur and meat. (File photo)

Beavers back in London after 400 years

After more than 400 years, beavers have been brought back to London for the first time to help restore nature and river habitats in the English city. A male and female beaver were released into a specialised enclosure in March, the BBC reports.

The species was wiped out by hunters in Britain in the 16th Century for fur and meat.

Beavers are viewed as natural engineers with the ability to restore wetland habitats through dam-building and felling trees. The dams help to slow streams and filter water in the landscape, which attracts other wildlife and reduces flooding.

An elephant’s dexterous trunk

How good are you with your hands? Not good enough to do what this elephant in a zoo in Switzerland can with its trunk, that’s for sure: