Armed police respond to incident near Shannon

Police were called to an incident in Shannon, Manawatū, on Wednesday evening (file photo).

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following an incident in the Manawatū town of Shannon, police say.

Police were alerted to the episode about 6.30pm. Police enquiries have begun and cordons are in place.

A person working near the scene, who declined to be identified, said there had been an incident near the Four Square grocery store on State Highway 57.

He said he saw police carrying rifles at the scene, but believed they had since left.