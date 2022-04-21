Three Aucklanders win more than $1m on Lotto so far this month

Locals react to the news that a $42 million Lotto winning ticket was purchased in Pōkeno.

Three Aucklanders will be rolling in it after winning more than $1 million in Lotto this month.

Lotto’s most recent $1m First Division winner is yet to be identified, but Lotto said they were based in Auckland.

It said Powerball was not struck on Wednesday evening, leaving $8m to be won on Saturday night.

A second Aucklander will be celebrating after winning $400,000 in Strike. The Strike ticket was sold at Vincent St Superette in Howick.

Earlier this month, an Auckland man won $1 million after buying a Lotto ticket purchased from Meg Star in Henderson, West Auckland. It was the second time in just over a fortnight the store had sold a jackpot-winning ticket, after an Auckland grandmother won $28.16 million at the end of March.

Supplied Three Aucklanders have won more than $1m on Lotto in April.

Last week Stuff reported an Auckland couple winning $8.5m with Lotto’s Powerball first division.

The couple said they were “buzzing" after the win and planned purchase a boat and take an overseas trip.

“Other than that, we are going to take some time to really think about what we want to do with our winnings – we want to make the most of it and really set ourselves up for the future.”

Lotto’s next draw is on Saturday.