Three Aucklanders win more than $1m on Lotto so far this month
Three Aucklanders will be rolling in it after winning more than $1 million in Lotto this month.
Lotto’s most recent $1m First Division winner is yet to be identified, but Lotto said they were based in Auckland.
It said Powerball was not struck on Wednesday evening, leaving $8m to be won on Saturday night.
A second Aucklander will be celebrating after winning $400,000 in Strike. The Strike ticket was sold at Vincent St Superette in Howick.
READ MORE:
* $1 million Lotto win, Powerball jackpots to $6 million
* West Auckland magazine shop sells second winning Lotto ticket in a month
* Auckland Lotto player wins $1m in Wednesday's draw
* Auckland couple wake up to an $8.5m Lotto Powerball win
* Lotto: The luxury homes Auckland's new multi-millionaire grandmother can afford
Earlier this month, an Auckland man won $1 million after buying a Lotto ticket purchased from Meg Star in Henderson, West Auckland. It was the second time in just over a fortnight the store had sold a jackpot-winning ticket, after an Auckland grandmother won $28.16 million at the end of March.
Last week Stuff reported an Auckland couple winning $8.5m with Lotto’s Powerball first division.
The couple said they were “buzzing" after the win and planned purchase a boat and take an overseas trip.
“Other than that, we are going to take some time to really think about what we want to do with our winnings – we want to make the most of it and really set ourselves up for the future.”
Lotto’s next draw is on Saturday.