One person critically injured in Levin crash

The crash on State Highway 1 near Levin involved two vehicles. (File image)

One person has been flown to Wellington Regional Hospital by air ambulance in a critical condition after a serious crash on State Highway 1 in Levin.

Police were called to a two-vehicle crash between Hokio Beach and Boulton roads at 2.45pm on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said there was no information on the number of people involved, however they did confirm only one person suffered serious injuries.

A St John spokesperson said one ambulance, one fast response unit and one helicopter had responded to the scene.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they were assisting with ambulance on the scene and were working to make a clearing for a rescue helicopter.

Road closures were expected and motorists were being asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

The serious crash unit had been notified.