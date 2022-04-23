Kiwi seaside town hosts Rhodesian museum where a racist regime's war is honoured

A Mount Maunganui museum dedicated to the military history of white minority-ruled Rhodesia that’s been likened to “celebrating the holocaust” is being used as a venue for Anzac commemorations this weekend.

Ex-pats from Rhodesia’s successor nation Zimbabwe say the museum portrays a racist view of their homeland to unwitting Kiwis and the government should to revoke the museum's charitable status and close it down.

Hugh Bomford, spokesperson for the Lion and Tusk museum, run by the Rhodesian Services Association told Stuff its aim is to “preserve the military history of Rhodesia” from its colonial beginnings in the 1890s until its transition to majority rule and name-change to Zimbabwe in 1980.

The association was formed in New Zealand in 2002 and has been a registered charity since 2008. The museum has received $5000 of funding from TECT, a $1billion community focused trust fund which is one of the largest in the country. TECT states its funds contribute to “the creation of a region from which not only current residents will benefit, but future generations.”

READ MORE:

* Nazi memorabilia auction plan in Nelson sparks concern



Bomford said the museum is the largest of its kind in the world and also acts as a gathering place for “the large Rhodesian community in New Zealand.”

It is also a venue for Anzac Day celebrations and is planning one this weekend.

The museum displays artefacts including guns, machetes, bayonets, flags, military uniforms, medals and other memorabilia of the Rhodesian army. It has several wall hangings commemorating former Rhodesian Prime Minister Ian Smith, an overt white supremacist who famously said “the white man is master of Rhodesia. He has built it, and he intends to keep it.”

Rhodesia fought a long and bloody Bush War against African insurgents after declaring independence from Britain in 1965 to avoid a transition to black majority rule.

Smith presided over a brutal regime that saw 30,000 Zimbabweans killed against a backdrop of cold war era anti-insurgency actions, unrepentedly saying, "The more we killed, the happier we were. We were fighting terrorists.

supplied/Stuff Mount Maunganui museum, Lion and Tusk, has been accused of celebrating the period of white supremacy in Zimbabwe

Historian Scott Hamilton raised concerns about the Rhodesian Services Association, saying the “pro-apartheid” museum would once again be playing a major role in Mount Maunganui's Anzac Day commemorations.

Hamilton noted that the latest issue of the Association’s newsletter begins with a quote from a song by Clem Tholet, “a hero of 21st century neo-Nazis.”

“Tholet was a singer-songwriter who flourished under the white minority government of Ian Smith. Many US neo-Nazis came to fight for that government, and Tholet's song 'Rhodesians Never Die' has become a 21st century anthem for the racist right,” he wrote.

Hamilton, who is currently writing a book on white supremacy in New Zealand, said the existence of the museum “is equivalent to having a museum glorifying the atrocities of the Holocaust and the Nazi army.”

“The way Ian Smith is depicted as a hero and revered as a godlike figure in the museum is hugely concerning given he is a man who openly advocated for white supremacy and was responsible for a time for appalling atrocities and the killing of thousands.

“It would be unthinkable to have a museum glorifying Hitler but here we have this museum in Tauranga telling a story of Rhodesia from a white perspective that denies its true history of how the white minority oppressively ruled over the black majority.”

Hamilton said he was concerned how the association reflected a growing diaspora in New Zealand and around the world with sympathies towards the regime in Rhodesia.

“In America far right extremists have identified with the regime and in one of the museum's newsletters it says how it gets enquiries from around the world and disseminates information.”

supplied/Stuff US shooter Dylann Roof wore flags from Rhodesia and South Africa

Hamilton pointed to the US terrorist Dylann Roof who shot and killed nine black American churchgoers in 2015. Roof wore a Rhodesian and former-South African flag, and was thought to be influenced by white supremacist Harold Covington who had travelled to Rhodesia and South Africa.

“This was just one extremist in the US. We have seen it already in New Zealand. Given what we know, I am astounded that there is not some intervention by the New Zealand government into the existence of this museum,” said Hamilton.

‘Exploiting ordinary New Zealanders’

Award-winning Zimbabwean playwright Stanley Makuwe, who grew up in Zimbabwe during the war and now lives in Auckland, said he agreed with Hamilton that the “disgusting and offensive museum” saying should be closed down by the New Zealand government.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Award-winning playwright Stanley Makuwe

“When I heard about it, I thought it was some sort of bad joke - the fact they call themselves the Rhodesian Services Association shows how they want to hark back to this time. They should be ashamed of what went on, not celebrating it... Celebrating this period of history of white supremacy is akin to celebrating apartheid or the holocaust. It is extremely offensive.”

Makuwe, who left Zimbabwe in 2002, said that some New Zealanders might not know the history of his country, and it is something he has always aimed to convey in his plays.

“This museum is exploiting ordinary New Zealanders who might visit it not fully knowing the history of Zimbabwe. What’s really shocking is that it is in the heart of New Zealand and a charity of which the government must be aware. The government has no excuse for letting this go on here - look at what happened in Christchurch. I hope when more people realise what it really is, and that it exists in our own country, they will protest until it is closed down.”

Makuwe said it is “inconceivable” that black people from Zimbabwe would want their history to be told only from one perspective.

“There is no way black people would be proud of this. If they are saying there were black Africans in the Rhodesian army - yes there were, but they need to explain that these people were forced to join up when white soldiers came to order them at school. I saw this. They had no pride at all in having to represent the white army.”

Massey University Professor Paul Spoonley, an expert on diversity, white supremacy, extremists and hate speech agreed that it was “interesting that this organisation exists” given the racist elements of the period in history.

“Remembering military service, or a particular period of political rule, is one thing. But this period of Rhodesian/Zimbabwean history was fraught and is now remembered for its racism and beliefs held by those in power in the rights of whites to rule. It is to be hoped that members of the Lion and Tusk acknowledge the violence of apartheid rule in Southern Africa – and the role of the armed forces in maintaining that rule.”

PHIL JOHNSON/Stuff Professor Paul Spoonley

Spoonley said that there were pro-white government groups set up in New Zealand through the 1980s to support white rule – who were “very racist in their views”.

Investigation cleared charity

A spokesperson for the government’s Department of Internal Affairs said the department had not received any complaints relating to the Rhodesian Services Association’s eligibility for registration under the Charities Act 2005.

However a letter sighted by Stuff dated 2010 from the Charities Commission refers to a complaint lodged with the commission regarding the charitable status of the Rhodesian Services Association, leading the commission to investigate “whether the Association was engaging in some form of public advocacy, advocating racial discrimination, or extolling the past racially based Rhodesian regime.”.

That letter, addressed to Hugh Bomford of the Association, said the commission had concluded that the Association’s purposes still met the requirements of the Charities Act 2005, and that it considered that the association was “not promoting any racist colonial regime, or a particular political view, or anything related to it.”

In response to the criticism of the association and the museum, Bomford told Stuff that the organisation was not celebrating any particular period of history, but that it had a “goal of having a reference point of our history.”

“Rhodesia existed in that name from 1890 to 1980, and we do our best to cover the whole military side of that history. We are a museum displaying historic details and artefacts.”

Regarding the museum’s depiction of Rhodesian prime minister Ian Smith, Bomford said that the display board on Smith details his service in the Royal Air Force and not his politics.

“There are details of a New Zealand connection as well as the actions of a brave and resourceful man.”

supplied/Stuff Mount Maunganui museum, Lion and Tusk, has been accused of celebrating the period of white supremacy in Zimbabwe

Bomford said the museum is funded through membership, trading, donation and fundraising.

There have been recent concerns about white supremacy activity in Tauranga following the distribution of leaflets throughout the city.

Police said that they are aware of this and while they understand it may be offensive, it does not constitute a criminal offence.

This response has been criticised by experts who say that police and the government needed to take action.