An address has been cordoned off and the armed offenders squad (AOS) is in attendance due to an incident in Oamaru, North Otago.

Police were called to the address on Weaver St, Oamaru, North Otago at 7.50pm on Thursday, a police spokesperson said.

AOS was there as a precaution, the spokesperson said.

“At this stage we are still working to determine what exactly has occurred.”