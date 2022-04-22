Further arrests made in boy racer milk tanker ambush case

Police have made three arrests after a milk tanker was waylaid by an unruly crowd, but are on the hunt for two more teens. (file)

Two more arrests have been made in relation to an incident where a milk tanker was stopped amid a group of illegal street racers and milk taps drained onto the road.

The incident on Orini Road near Huntly involved a large portion of milk being emptied from the tanker and a hammer used to smash the windscreen.

In a statement, Waikato Police said they had arrested and charged two further people over the fracas, which took place in the early hours of Saturday, 19 March.

Inspector Will Loughrin, Waiakto West Area Commander said that a tip-off led to police executing two search warrants, and a 17-year-old man was arrested on Thursday.

“Police located two imitation firearms at these search warrants... One of the imitation firearms had been observed by members of the public during the incident on Orini Road,” Loughrin said.

“The 17-year-old will face charges of unlawful possession of an imitation firearm, inciting disorderly behaviour and sustained loss of traction.

Last week, a 19-year-old man was charged with sustained loss of traction. He also had his vehicle impounded and is due to reappear next month in the Huntly District Court.

The arrests come after an 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with wilful damage, disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence, and possession of an offensive weapon last month.

“Police take this type of offending very seriously and these arrests are a clear indication of that.

“This type of behaviour won’t be tolerated, and we will continue to actively investigate and act on information provided to us.

We are committed to holding all offenders to account and keeping our roads safe,” Loughrin said.

Police are still looking for another two 18-year-old men.

Anyone with information which could assist Police with the investigation, can contact Police on 105 and quote file number 220320/4139.