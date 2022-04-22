Covid-19: 9390 new community cases, 13 deaths including one person under 19

Stuff's Whole Truth project has published over 50 articles examining misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine. These are the most common themes. (Te Reo subtitles.)

There are 9390 new cases of Covid-19 in the community, the Ministry of Health has announced, along with the deaths of 13 new people – including one aged between 10 and 19.

These deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid to 646 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths to 11.

Of the people who died, one was in Northland, six were in Auckland, one in Waikato, one from Lakes district, one from Whanganui, one from the Wellington region and two from the Canterbury region.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images The Ministry of Health announced 9390 new Covid-19 cases across New Zealand on Friday.

The deaths included five people in their 70s, six in their 80s and one person aged over 90. Four were male and nine were female.

In the 1pm updates, the Ministry of Health releases a total number of people who have died “with Covid” in a particular time period. That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on its website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.

The latest community case count takes the rolling seven-day average of cases to 8166.

There are more than 57,000 active cases in New Zealand as of Friday – these are cases identified in the last seven days and are not yet considered to be recovered.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images On Friday, 9100 positive results were returned by RATs, 290 were returned by PCR tests.

The new cases are in Northland (399), Auckland (2241), Waikato (731), Bay of Plenty (340), Lakes (179), Hawke’s Bay (316), MidCentral (353), Whanganui (128), Taranaki (266), Tairāwhiti (108), Wairarapa (117), Capital & Coast (537), Hutt Valley (282), Nelson Marlborough (317), Canterbury (1,610), South Canterbury (224), Southern (1,116), West Coast (121) and unknown locations (5).

On Friday, 9100 of positive results were returned by RATs, 290 were returned by PCR tests. Over 17,000 RAT tests were taken across the country on Thursday, the number of RAT tests dispatched in the last seven days is 629,000.

In terms of hospitalisations, there are 522 people who are recovering in hospitals across the country. Of these, 15 people are in either intensive care or high dependency units.

Of these hospitals are, Auckland’s North Shore has the most positive cases, with 84 people. Auckland (80), Counties Mankau (72) and Canterbury (66) are the following most populated hospital with positive Covid-19 patients.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Auckland’s North Shore has the most positive cases, with 84 people.

The average age of those in hospital with Covid is 59.

Vaccination rates remain at 71.2% nationwide for full vaccination, including the booster. 95.2% have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

To date, 22.1% of all children aged 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated.

Capital & Coast DHB remains the most vaccinated district health board in the country, 79.5% have received the booster shot, according to the ministry’s 1pm release, and almost 98% of the eligible population aged 12 and over has had two doses.

Northland is the lowest-vaccinated region in New Zealand, with only 90.1% of people over 12 having received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Vaccination rates are calculated using Ministry of Health population data, which differs from Stats NZ estimates. You can read a full explanation here.

