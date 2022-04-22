The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, April 22

If you’re a big fan of edam cheese, then flying is about to get even greater.

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

Edam cheese-lovers rejoice

Air New Zealand has decided to live dangerously and change the cheese on offer during the recently returned Koru Hour, potentially affecting the all-important cheese-to-cracker ratio in the process.

New Zealanders love their cheese and crackers, and the ratio of said snacks was once even dubbed “a matter of national concern” by one fan.

From Tuesday, the airline will replace the usual camembert cheese with edam for a limited time, and add quince paste to the mix. They’ll be served with Rutherford and Meyer rice wafer crackers – four for every two pieces of cheese, which general manager customer Leeanne Langridge reckons is “the perfect cheese-to-cracker ratio”.

The real MVP: Sir David Attenborough

Sir David Attenborough continues to be a national treasure.

The 95-year-old has been given a high honour after being named as Champion of the Earth by the UN's Environment Programme. The prestigious award recognises his commitment to telling stories about the natural world and climate change.

When accepting the award, Attenborough said the world must take action now to protect nature and the planet, and that environmental success stories give us hope that change is possible, the BBC reported him saying.

"Fifty years ago, whales were on the very edge of extinction worldwide. Then people got together and now there are more whales in the sea than any living human being has ever seen," he said.

Freda, the badger-loving dog, reunited with family

A six-year-old border terrier named Freda gave her English owner a fright after disappearing down a badger hole and vanishing for 12 days.

Victoria Hogan was left devastated when Freda disappeared underground. So she set up an eight-day vigil beside the hole in Lickey Hills Country Park, near Birmingham, in the hope her much-loved dog would emerge, local media reported.

She even cooked bacon and blew the aroma down the badger hole using a leaf blower in an attempt to coax Freda out. While ingenious, her efforts were not successful.

But, miraculously, 12 days after the badger chase commenced, Freda re-emerged, was found by three students, and was taken to the local vet.

Freda’s since returned home and has been reunited with her brother Bert, and the rest of the family.

Hydraulic dance moves a hit online

A series of interpretive dance videos continue to delight and entertain people on social media.

Sarah McCreanor, who goes by the name Smac, is an Australian dancer, actress, comedian and content creator based in Los Angeles.

While her professional career spans more than 15 years, it's her quirky social media presence that's earning her a lot of laughs and views, with 2 million followers on TikTok.

Her unusual hydraulic press dance series shows her mimicking the movements of a hydraulic system as it squashes items, ranging from a cheese grater, to plastic toys, and food like lemons and an avocado.

Her most recent videos involve her doing choreography to videos of birds.

Dad’s hair braiding class so popular, there’s a wait list

Annis Waugh only expected a handful of people to sign up for a new hair-braiding class for fathers. To her surprise, the class quickly sold out, and dozens of dads added their names to a wait list, The Washington Post reported.

As part of a fundraiser for a local elementary school, Waugh agreed to offer hair braiding tutorials to parents, and she decided to do a class specifically for dads. But she was left stunned when the event called “Beers and Braids” sold out faster than the class for mothers.

While there was a lot of laughter during the tutorial, Waugh said that sometimes there was also silence, with concentration levels “through the roof”.

“They took it seriously and they were there to learn a new skill to use with their kids,” the told The Washington Post.