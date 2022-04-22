Things we didn't learn this week, April 22

There were lots of things we didn't learn this week – not for want of trying.

Our weekly round-up of questions we asked but didn’t get answered, or were not adequately answered. This is part of our effort to promote transparency and expose obstruction in our public institutions. After all, the media is called the “fourth estate” of democracy because of its role as a public watchdog.

Official Information Act request to Ministerial Services Police National Headquarters, from Gianina Schwanecke:

(Request made on March 15 and notified of an extension with response due April 21)

Q: Requested information relating to: Any reports or results relating to testing undertaken to determine the nature of a substance thrown at police during the Wellington occupation on 22/02/22.

A: No answer.

Q: Requested information relating to: Details about what materials (e.g clothing) were tested as part of the process and how many substance samples were created for testing.

A: No answer.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Police and occupation protesters face off outside Parliament.

Q: Requested information relating to: Details about what the testing process involved, including the type and number of tests performed by each of the two labs.

A: No answer.

Q: Requested information relating to: Any statements made by the officers hospitalised as a result of the incident which may have been used to help identify the substance.

A: No answer.

GLENN MCCONNELL/STUFF Police and protesters violently clashed during a chaotic morning on Molesworth Street in Wellington on Wednesday (some of the language may be offensive). Video first published March 2, 2022.

Supplementary question from April 21:

Q: Still just wanting to confirm if this OIA request (reference IR-01-22-7508) is still to come today? If it's not ready, are you able to provide me with a reason and a new date to expect the response by?

A: No answer.

To Ministry of Health, from Lucy Xia:

Q: According to the MoH website's case demographics page, the first child with Covid under 10 to be in ICU was on March 21, the second was on April 3. Could you confirm this?

Q: Could you let me know if both these children were in ICU due to a Covid related symptom? Or were they incidental Covid cases and in ICU for another reason?

Q: Did either of them have underlying conditions?

A: For privacy reasons we do not confirm the admission of any children into ICU, or details around their illness.