Fatal crash in Levin closes State Highway 57

State Highway 57 between Levin and Shannon was closed by a fatal crash, diverting traffic through Koputaroa and on to State Highway 1

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash on Arapaepae Rd, State Highway 57 at Levin.

The crash was reported just before 6.30am oN Saturday.

Two other people were taken to hospital. One is in a critical condition, and the other is in a serious condition.

State Highway 57 was closed in both directions between Heatherlea East Rd and Tavistock Rd, with traffic being diverted to State Highway 1, according to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The Hilux ute and Hyundai saloon that were involved in the collision.

The road was later re-opened by police about 2pm.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is under way.

This latest incident adds to a deadly start to the Anzac long weekend after a collision in Invercargill on Friday afternoon claimed four lives.

