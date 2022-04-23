Police call for witnesses following serious assault in Whanganui

The corner of Victoria Avenue and Taupo Quay, in Whanganui.

A man is in a serious condition in Wellington Hospital after an alleged serious assault in Whanganui on Saturday morning.

Police were called to the vicinity of Victoria Avenue and Taupo Quay at about 2am following reports of a man being assaulted.

In a statement, police said a 23-year-old man had been located nearby and taken into custody. Charges were being considered.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault to come forward.

Information can be provided via 105, quoting event number P050338254. Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.