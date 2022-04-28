No time to be coy: dropping the c-bomb to fight back against online abuse

Venetia Sherson is a journalist, and was the editor of the Waikato Times between 1997-2003.

OPINION: My mother once smacked me on the leg for saying f... within her hearing.

A widow with three daughters, Mum had no truck with gutter language. The closest she came to a swear word was “ruddy”, a genteel version of “bloody” as in, “The ruddy car won’t start.” She was not big on corporal punishment either, so the slap was unexpected and effective.

It taught me language choices matter.

READ MORE:

* Violent misogynistic language 'unthinkable' a few years ago, NZ spy boss says

* Why escalating misogynistic abuse of Jacinda Ardern is a national security issue

* The outing of an Internet troll showed women can win



Possibly, for that reason, I seldom swore in the newsroom where cussing was – and still is - as common as a dangling preposition. My deputy editor, an eloquent man, used “f...” in every sentence. Young journalists entering the newsroom quickly learned that letting rip on deadline was not a fireable offence. Research now shows a shared vulgar lexicon can help build teams as well as let off steam.

But there are limits. It is a bold editor who publishes, without pause, the words used commonly by her potty-mouthed staff. Especially if they have to do with genitalia, sex, excretion, or race.

STUFF/Stuff Online abuse of women leaders, public figures and journalists is increasing. How do we fight back? The Tell Me About It podcast talks to Dominion Post editor Anna Fifield about printing the c-word the front page.

When publishing stories, readers’ sensitivities become part of the mix. The editorial guidelines of Britain’s The Guardian newspaper state, “Respect for the reader demands we should not casually use words that are likely to offend.”

For most of my career at the Waikato Times, dots or asterisks were used in place of letters for words deemed offensive. Thus shit was published as s... and bitch as b... leaving the reader to fill in the gaps (like Wordle). In 1972, when feminist Germaine Greer was prosecuted in New Zealand for saying bullshit at a women’s liberation rally, the print media absurdly reported it as “bulls..t”. Broadcast media bleeped the word or described it as profanity.

Which brings me to the decision by Dominion Post editor Anna Fifield this month to drop the C-bomb in the intro of a front page lead story about the online personal abuse targeted at women in public office.

In today’s episode of the feminist podcast Tell Me About It, Fifield discusses why she chose to print the word without the bleeps. It was not a decision taken lightly. Fifield doesn’t like the word and doesn’t use it. It was the ‘vileness” of the gendered slur aimed at female politicians that convinced her that readers should not be shielded from its impact.

She made the right decision.

When I was an editor in the late 1990s, social media was not a thing. I was protected from online trolls and the barrage of personal abuse that is now commonplace. Letters to the editor had to have bona fide signatures and were rejected on the basis of obscenity and racist and sexual slurs.

But there were instances. A local body (male) politician kept up a stream of vile (anonymous) faxes during my tenure. When confronted, he denied all knowledge.

When the newspaper called out a mayoral candidate for alluding to the size of another candidate’s penis, he spread rumours I was sleeping around – once in the hearing of my husband. A common put-down was to refer to the senior editorial team as “Petticoat Lane” to demean our decisions. “Feminist takeover” was a frequently used phrase.

Stuff journalist Michelle Duff last month wrote that misogynistic attacks on female public figures – especially Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern – are targeted and increasingly violent. She said it appeared to be part of a concentrated effort to suppress women’s participation in public and political life that had spread to a more mainstream audience, “supported by Reddit upvotes and Facebook smiling emojis.”

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff Dominion Post editor Anna Fifield speaks to Stuff’s Tell Me About It podcast this week.

In her book, Down Girl: The Logic of Misogyny, Kate Manne, a Cornell philosophy professor, writes similarly. She says the aim of gendered hatred is to put women in their place – which is not in high office. “It is less about hatred of all women and more about controlling and exiling those “bad” women who challenge male dominance.”

Most of the ugliness, of course, occurs anonymously, the coward’s preferred method of attack. If such comments were made in a public place, there would be outrage. I congratulate Christchurch councillor Sara Templeton, who engaged Netsafe to track down the trolls who were harassing her.

Michelle Duff and Kirsty Johnston/STUFF Tell Me About It is weekly podcast offering an intimate and expert look at the messy complexities of feminism, gender and simply trying to survive as a woman in a world built for men.

The web promised benefits for democracy, a place where people could share opinions and robustly debate the issues of the day. But if those comments demean, humiliate, or harm a person, they carry serious consequences. Fewer women may stand for election. A thick skin should not be a pre-requisite for public office.

I applaud Anna Fifield’s decision to spell out the C-word when directed at a woman. This is no time to be coy. In her late eighties, my mother added the word “bugger” to her lexicon, in relation to old age. Like Fifield, she had decided it was time to cut the bullshit and tell it like it is.