One person seriously injured in collision between motorcycle and car

The crash happened at the intersection of Halswell Junction Rd and Shands Rd early on Wednesday. (File photo)

A person has been seriously injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Hornby, Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the incident just before 7am on Wednesday, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Halswell Junction and Shands roads.

One ambulance, one rapid response unit and one manager responded to the crash, a St John spokesperson said.

One person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition, they said.

The southbound lane of Shands Rd was initially closed, but the road fully closed south of Halswell Junction Rd about 8.50am.

Road users were advised to use an alternative road until the crash had been cleared.

The road reopened by 10.30am.