Herman Knippenberg honoured by Dutch King for pursuit of The Serpent

Former Dutch diplomat Herman Knippenberg received an award from the Dutch King for his work tracking down serial killer Charles Sobhraj (aka The Serpent)

Herman​ Knippenberg​, the former diplomat-turned-detective, has been honoured by the Dutch King for his role in nabbing the serial killer known as The Serpent.

King Willem Alexander appointed Knippenberg a Knight in the Order of Orange Nassau for his relentless pursuit over more than two decades of French killer Charles Sobhraj, who preyed on travellers along the “hippy trail” in Southeast Asia.

Knippenberg, who lives in Wellington with his second wife, New Zealand former diplomat Vanessa, was the third secretary at the Dutch embassy in Thailand in the 1970s at the same time Bangkok-based Sobhraj was attacking tourists.

Sobhraj spent 20 years in prison for drugging a bus load of tourists in India, but he was not convicted of murder until 2004. It was Knippenberg’s thorough research over the years that eventually helped convict him.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Former Dutch Diplomat Herman Knippenberg receives his award from the Dutch King, presented by ambassador Mira Woldberg, for his work tracking down serial killer Charles Sobhraj (aka The Serpent)

Even as the young diplomat was sent to postings all over the world with the Dutch Foreign Ministry, he kept the file of evidence – hundreds of pages of documents and photographs – handing them over to Interpol in Nepal where Sobhraj had been arrested.

Among the copies of documents Knippenberg has kept 46 years on is a letter dated 12 August 1976, from the FBI which acknowledged he was “instrumental” in having Sobhraj arrested at an early stage and thereby probably limiting the number of his potential victims.

By that stage the number of people he is alleged to have killed stood at 11, though he has been convicted of just two murders.

“All of your work has not gone for naught and the worldwide police hunt was most certainly triggered, at lease as early as it was, by your efforts,” the FBI wrote.

Serendipitously, Knippenberg received the Dutch King’s honour, awarded for longstanding meritorious service to society, 46 years ago to the day that he and his colleagues searched Sobhraj’s abandoned Bangkok apartment where they gathered boxes of evidence.

It was a grim cache, he recalled this week. “There were tonnes of documents. The number of medicines was enough to fill a medium-sized pharmacy.”

Netflix Billy Howle played Herman Knippenberg in The Serpent.

Much of it would have been used to stupefy Sobhraj’s victims, he said. “There were needles. There were handcuffs. We could see where people had been handcuffed to the bed.”

A half written letter by one of Sobhraj’s alleged victims beginning ‘Dear Mommy’ was a particularly sobering find. “Seeing that letter – it was harrowing. We never did find the author. We walked out with the boxes of evidence. We stood there, we looked at each other, and we were just very quiet out of respect for those people who had passed.”

As he looked out across the Bangkok skyline that day Knippenberg recalls thinking this pursuit of Sobhraj, also labelled ‘The Bikini Killer’ because of the attire of some of his victims, was bound to become a movie one day.

In fact, the story of Sobhraj, who is said to have killed more than a dozen people, has been the subject of three books, two films and the hugely successful BBC/Netflix series The Serpent.

The eight-part series released in 2021, which starred Billy Howle in the part of Knippenberg, spent weeks as the most watched Netflix show in Aotearoa.

Looking back at his younger self Knippenberg, 77, said he was highly idealistic, tenacious and analytical with a ‘go for broke’ mentality.

His ambassador at the time had frowned upon his obsession with the Sobhraj case but Knippenberg was determined to bring justice to the victims and their families. “I was in essence refusing to follow instructions. I paid a price for it, but it was worth it.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Herman Knippenberg helped nab killer Charles Sobhraj, aka, The Serpent.

Secretary General of the Netherlands Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Paul Huijts said in a video message played at a ceremony honouring Knippenberg on Wednesday that his meticulous work tracking Sobhraj and collecting evidence would have saved the lives of future victims.

“Partly because of his efforts, it is likely that more murders have been prevented and parents and other relatives of alleged victims of Sobhraj in the 1970s received answers to their questions.

“However harrowing the answers were, he helped to provide them a form of 'closure'.”

Given his high profile, boosted by the Netflix series, Knippenberg has avoided the limelight. Few have his mobile number. He stays off social media.

He has refused as many interviews as he has granted.

The honour, which was presented to Knippenberg on King’s Day, a day when Dutch communities celebrate their heritage and honour the birthday of the Dutch king, is one of five gongs Knippenberghas received over the years, including one from Thailand.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Herman Knippenberg's story has been well told in books and films.

He is grateful for the recognition from his homeland.

“I feel vindicated by the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs for my efforts to help stop this series of murders and to bring closure to the relatives of the missing victims,” he said. “[And] finally I have an answer to the questions that have come time after time for 46 years, when people say ‘what were the reactions from the home front? Did you ever get a thank you?’ Finally, I can say, yes.”

Given the chance, he would like to ask Sobhraj, 78, who is still behind bars in a Nepalese prison, how many more victims and who they were.

“From the research we did we know there were at least 12, but there must have been more.”