Four people injured after car rolls near Wānaka

St John have taken four people to hospital following the crash at Hāwea Flat, which is near Wānaka.

Four people have been airlifted to hospital after their car crashed and rolled in Otago.

Emergency services responded to a single-vehicle crash on Kane Rd at Hāwea Flat, near Wānaka, about 3.45pm on Wednesday.

Four people were injured, a St John spokesperson said.

One was in a critical condition and airlifted to Christchurch Hospital. Another person was seriously injured and flown to Dunedin Hospital.

The remaining two people had moderate injuries and were also flown to Dunedin Hospital, the spokesperson said.

Three fire crews responded to the crash, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

The car the people were in had rolled, and firefighters had to cut one person out of the car, he said.

The person was removed from the vehicle by 5pm and fire crews had since left the scene.