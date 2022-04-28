'Someone's going to be killed': Concern as owners arm themselves to defend shops

A safe was stolen during an armed robbery of The Beekeepers Wife in Riverhead on January 31.

A community action group has expressed strong concern over an escalation from business owners in the defence of their stores, workers and themselves from offenders.

Sunny Kaushal, president of the Crime Prevention Group, says business owners across Auckland have been buying hockey sticks, baseball bats and, in some instances, arming themselves with “more serious weapons” as crime rates in the city surge.

It’s a response Kaushal understands, but believes is a step too far.

Screenshot/Supplied A car speeds through a mall in Auckland during a ramraid this week.

“At the end of the day, they have to save their lives and their living. The police have been tied up, the offenders are going to attack at an opportune time and there's an animal instinct that you'll try to protect yourself,” Kaushal told Stuff.

READ MORE:

* 'What about us?' Dairy owners say police crime prevention initiative ignores them

* Dairy and convenience store crime up 30 per cent, but police making fewer arrests

* Up to 50 crimes a week unreported by Auckland businesses in level 4, group claims



“This will set up a dangerous scene, where these offenders attack hard-working businesses and somebody could get killed either way – offender or business owner.”

Kaushal likened it to countries like Mexico, where business owners will typically arm themselves and take violent action against people who try to offend against their store.

He wants to prevent the business landscape from becoming a warzone.

“It’s not an indication, but proof of law and order being completely broken,” said Kaushal.

Police have warned store owners not to take matters into their own hands.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright told the AM Show on Thursday that members of the public, including business owners, are governed by laws of the land and those laws can be used against them.

“We’re doing everything we can, a far safer option for business owners [in terms of protection] are bollards, far better CCTV and good cameras on businesses,” she said.

The Crime Prevention Group represents almost 5000 small businesses nationwide. It has been heavily involved in the advocation for vulnerable business owners to receive adequate support amidst the spike in ramraids and break-ins across the country.

RNZ / Marika Khabazi Crime Prevention Group president Sunny Kaushal has seen business owners in some instances arming themselves with “more serious weapons” as crime rates in the city surge.

For years, small business owners have been crying out for more options to defend themselves when offenders attack them.

Ray Shin, who owns a liquor store on Queen St was stabbed in July 2021 after defending his store from a shoplifter. When spoken to by Stuff, he said access to a method of self-defence was critical for his business – he didn’t want to be stabbed again.

“It is getting worse. I think my job is dangerous, it is similar to all liquor store owners, we all experience these incidents,” said Shin.

Kaushal said the need for business owners to protect themselves was a reflection of failure from the authorities and Government.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Ray Shin’s bottle shop on Queen St was burgled in July, he was stabbed in the process of defending his store.

He said Police Minister Poto Williams has lost the trust of business owners.

“Williams has said police are well suited to deal with the situations. But you've seen statements from Police Association, saying they're under-resourced or stretched - so who do we believe? The police or the politician?” said Kaushal.

“If somebody sooner or later gets killed, who will take responsibility? This is getting quite out of hand - we need our crimes to be taken seriously as blood could soon be on the hands of the politicians.”

Williams told Stuff, in response to concerns about a lack of police resourcing, there has been an increase of 382 officers working in the Auckland districts since 2017.

“The growth in police numbers is more than double than Auckland’s estimated population growth. There are more cops on the beat than ever before,” said Williams

“In addition, the Police has been working with the retail sector to establish the National Retails Investigative Support Unit.”