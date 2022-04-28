Several people injured in multiple vehicle crash on Coastal Highway

Both lanes are blocked on State Highway 60 near the Johnstone Loop after a multiple car crash. (File photo)

A crash involving three vehicles on Tasman’s Coastal Highway has left several people injured.

A police spokesperson said the crash happened about 9.50am on State Highway 60 near the Johnstone Loop, just south of Aporo Rd.

They said two people were initially trapped in their vehicle, but all people involved were safely out by 11am.

There were five patients, they said.

A St John spokesperson said St John treated and transported two patients in a moderate condition to Nelson Hospital. Two ambulances and a helicopter remained at the scene treating three other patients. Two were in a serious condition and one in a minor condition.

The crash had blocked both lanes but by 10.40am, a single lane had been opened, the police spokesperson said.