Family of Kiwi missing in Amsterdam beg: 'Please help us get our girl home'

Missing New Zealander Joanna Ji, unaccounted for in Amsterdam.

A New Zealander missing in Amsterdam for more than a week does not have her phone, wallet or passport with her, her family say.

Joanna Ji, 25, has been missing in Amsterdam since Wednesday, April 20.

Her older sister Maria Ji has taken to Givealittle to raise money for the search for Ji.

Maria told Stuff her belongings had been found and handed into Netherlands police by a member of the public.

An NZ police officer usually based in London was headed to Amsterdam to assist in the search, Maria said.

She said her sister had been studying law and arts at the University of Auckland when she embarked on an OE.

It was unlike her to not contact family for an extended period, she said.

“It’s very out of character for her.”

Family members were planning to fly out to Amsterdam to help in the search in early May.

Posts to social media from the family say Ji was last seen at Volkshotel in Amsterdam.

She has dark hair and is 161cm tall.

The Givealittle has raised more than $2000 for the search in two hours, as of 7pm on Thursday.

“Our family have filed a missing person’s report with the New Zealand police, who are liaising with Interpol,” the page said.

“What we do know is that she does not have her bag/phone/passport/wallet with her.

“We will be flying to Amsterdam from New Zealand as soon as possible to help with the search.

“My mother is understandably unable to work and I am taking leave to support her/help look for my sister.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact the family via email on lookingforjoanna@gmail.com.

“Please help us get our girl home.”

Police declined to comment without a privacy waiver from the family.